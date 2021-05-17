“A free for catching the ball!”

Tomas Ó Sé believes the new GAA forward advanced mark rule is a “cop-out” and has been brought in without any thought going into how the rule would play out in big matches.

Ó Sé was speaking after the opening weekend of Allianz National Football League action which saw a number of forward marks take place, most notably by Dublin during their win away to Roscommon.

Tomas Ó Sé on forward mark rule.

The former Kerry footballer argued that kick-passing was already coming back into the game, and the new forward mark rule, if anything, slows down that progress.

“It’ll seem that we are moaning all night here but this is something that’s been in my head constantly,” Ó Sé told Allianz League Sunday.

“I love the game of football, there are certain things that have to be changed but I think this is a rule that shouldn’t have been brought in.

“Football was changing at the time, there was long kicking coming in and I don’t think the rule has done anything for it.

“There is more kicking in the game, there’s no doubt about that but I think the rule completely dilutes it.”

Tomas Ó Sé on the way the GAA brought in the new rule.

The five-time All-Star defender was also not happy with the way the GAA brought in the new rule, and believes the worst is yet to come when teams start realising just how easy it will be to get a free-kick for a 20m kick-pass.

“We have marks at defence, marks at midfield, we have marks in the forwards, you’re teaching defenders that the game is not up when they get a ball,” Ó Sé continued.

“I think it’s completely and totally not our game. I think it’s been slipped in under the radar, these short ones going across the field here.

“It’s shocking, with the hand up and I don’t think it’s been exploited like it can be. We’ve had Covid since it was brought in and teams have had issues organising themselves.

“I really, really feel strongly about it. I think it’s a cop-out. I think it’s a total cop-out.”

Getting a lot of friendly digs about what I said about D Clifford. I saw M Murphy, P Donaghy and C Costelloe giving brilliant performances… Daniel Walsh from Clare on his debut from wing back hit 1-2…. who gave the performance of the weekend???🤷🏻‍♂️🏐 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) May 17, 2021

Tomas Ó Sé on slowing the game down.

Finally, the five-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry feels that the mark rule ultimately slows the game down and stops having a forward take on a defender in a one-on-one battle.

“A free for catching the ball! It slows the game down, for the forward even, you want to take it on,” Ó Sé added.

“You want to teach your forwards how to turn, how to run and burn his man. Then it’s up to the defender. And you’re taking that out of it.”

Read More About: GAA, the sunday game, Tomás Ó'Sé