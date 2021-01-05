GAA confirms no inter-county training until February at earliest

In letter to county secretaries, the GAA confirms no inter-county training for at least the remainder of January.

The GAA have announced that there will be no inter-county training taking place for the rest of January.

The organisation had initially released their 2021 calendar for the year, with county matches taking place before club.

However, in a letter to county secretaries, the GAA confirmed their decision. This is due to the significant increase in Covid infection rates in Ireland.

GAA 2021 season.

“As you are aware the current Level 5 restrictions in the South will run until January 31 at which point the GAA will review the current situation,” GAA director-general Tom Ryan said.

“Any further advice in this context will be provided.

“Finally, it is important to note that outdoor gatherings on GAA property are not permitted.

“The only current exemption to this is for walkways (which may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place) and for clubs registered for the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking initiative.”

Ryan is aware that the restrictions will add to the frustration of inter-county players and managers. However, he believes that the safety of everyone has to be the primary focus.

He continued: “I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our inter-county players and management teams.”

“However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed the broader community has to be our primary focus.

“It has never been more important for our players, coaches and officials to follow both the Government guidelines and our own provisions around training.”

Breach of rule.

The letter states that: “Breaches of any of the above provisions will be dealt with under Rule 7.2 (e) of the officials guide.”

This rule refers to misconduct considered to have discredited the association.

