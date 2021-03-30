GAA set to regain ‘elite status’ with training to resume in April

“Senior inter-county GAA is to regain its ‘elite status’ from mid-April.”

GAA inter-county training is expected to regain its ‘elite status’ with a return date set for mid-April.

A ban on collective training was announced by the GAA at the start of January.

Date set for return.

Two inter-county managers – Cork’s Ronan McCarthy and Down’s Paddy Tally – were hit with 12-week bans after their teams were found to be in breach of the training ban.

McCarthy’s 12-week ban was upheld while Tally’s was reduced to eight weeks.

However, all inter-county managers could see their teams permitted to resume training under an ‘elite status’, with a date reportedly set for April 19.

April 5:

🛑 No change, for now April 12:

🚦 Travel anywhere within county

👷 Home building to resume April 19:

⚾️ Intercounty GAA training April 26:

🏃🏻‍♂️ Underage outdoor sports training

⛳️ Distanced sports (tennis, golf)

🦍 Outdoor cultural venues like zoos/wildlife parks — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) March 30, 2021

Virgin Media News journalist Gavan Reilly reported that a date was set for inter-county training to resume next month.

“Hearing that senior inter-county GAA is to regain its ‘elite status’ from mid-April allowing county panels to return to training from April 19,” Reilly tweeted.

Reilly also confirmed that underage sport is set to resume a week later on April 26.

Socially distanced sports like tennis and golf will also recommence on that date.

The Taoiseach is expected to announce the updated measures at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

2021 GAA calendar.

It remains to be seen what changes will be made to the 2021 GAA calendar.

Last year – due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – a split season was introduced between club and county. The club championships were run off in the summer followed by a shortened inter-county season in the winter.

A knockout-style football championship was introduced leading to some shock results, most notably Donegal and Kerry not making it through their respective provincial competitions.

Tipperary claimed their first Munster title since 1935 and Cavan won their first Ulster since 1997.

While in hurling, a return to the old format took place with the Munster and Leinster round-robin stages removed in place of knockout-style provincials. This was followed by a qualifier system.

Back in December, a new 2021 GAA calendar was announced by the Association. This involved splitting the National Leagues into north and south – reducing the number of games – followed by semi-finals and final in each division.

The Tailteann Cup was set to be introduced in this year’s championship for teams in Division 3 and 4 who didn’t make it to their provincial final.

However, it is expected that there will be changes made to the above calendar.

