Football champions Dublin will play either Wicklow or Wexford while hurling champions Limerick take on Cork.

The draws for the 2021 Munster, Connacht and Leinster championships have been made by the GAA under the same formats as 2020.

Gaelic football.

In football, there will be a straight knockout competition using provincials with no back-door system.

Dublin are seeking an 11th successive Leinster title and a seventh successive Sam Maguire Cup. They will face the winners of the first-round clash of Wexford and Wicklow.

Mickey Harte took charge of a training session with Louth on Monday and his first championship game in charge will be against Offaly while Carlow take on Longford in the other Leinster first-round tie.

Laois and Westmeath are already through to the quarter-final stage and will take on each other while Meath will play the winners of Carlow and Longford and Kildare will face Louth or Offaly at the same stage.

Munster champions Tipperary face a tough title defence as they will play either Kerry or Clare in the semi-final while Cork will take on the winners of Waterford and Limerick on the other side of the draw.

Meanwhile, last year’s Connacht winners Mayo face Sligo in the province’s only quarter-final and the winners of that tie will play Leitrim.

Galway face rivals Roscommon in the other semi-final.

Hurling.

Hurling will follow the same format as last year with knockout provincials followed by a qualifier system before the All-Ireland quarter-finals and semi-finals.

In Munster, All-Ireland champions Limerick were handed a tough draw against Cork in the first semi-final. On the other side of the draw, Tipperary will play either Clare or Waterford.

Leinster sees Kilkenny take on Dublin or Antrim and Galway will face either Wexford or Laois in the two semi-final pairings.

Here are the draws in full.

2021 Munster football.

Quarter-finals:

Clare v Kerry

Waterford v Limerick

Semi-finals:

Tipperary v Clare/Kerry

Cork v Waterford/Limerick

2021 Leinster football.

First round:

Offaly v Louth

Wicklow v Wexford

Carlow v Longford

Quarter-finals:

Kildare v Offaly/Louth

Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford

Laois v Westmeath

Meath v Carlow/Longford

2021 Connacht football.

Quarter-final:

Mayo v Sligo

Semi-finals:

Roscommon v Galway

Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo

2021 Munster hurling.

Quarter-final:

Clare v Waterford

Semi-finals:

Limerick v Cork

Tipperary v Clare/Waterford

2021 Leinster hurling.

Quarter-finals:

Dublin v Antrim

Wexford v Laois

Semi-finals:

Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois

Galway v Dublin/Antrim

The Ulster SFC draw will take place on Tuesday evening.

Read More About: gaa 2021