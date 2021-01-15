GAA All-Star and Footballer of the Year nominations announced

The history-making, six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin head up the high-calibre 45-strong shortlist with 13 men.

PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2020

Players from 10 different counties are represented in the final list of football nominations that make up the PwC All-Stars announced on Friday morning.

The history-making, six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin head up the high-calibre 45-strong shortlist with 13 men, covering all positions on the pitch.

Beaten finalists Mayo are next with 12 contenders for the final 15.

After winning a first Ulster title since 1997, Cavan have been rewarded with seven nominations. The Breffni County’s previous winners are Ollie Brady (1978) and Dermot McCabe (1997).

Tipperary’s memorable march to a first Munster senior football title since 1935 is reflected in four nominations for defenders Kevin Fahy and Bill Maher; with Colin O’Riordan among the midfield contenders and captain Conor Sweeney named among the forward contenders. Their last PwC All-Star in football was Michael Quinlivan in 2016.

Iain Corbett’s eye-catching exploits for Limerick in their league and championship displays in 2020 is honoured with an inclusion among the 18 top defenders. This is the first nomination for the Treaty footballers since John Galvin in 2010.

There are three nominations for Ulster finalists Donegal, two for Galway and Armagh’s Aidan Forker, Cork midfielder Ian Maguire and Kerry attacker David Clifford are also included.

Goalkeepers

David Clarke (Mayo), Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

Davey Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan, John Small, Robbie McDaid (all Dublin)

Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Patrick Durcan (all Mayo)

Ciarán Brady, Padraig Faulkner, Gerry Smith (all Cavan),

Kevin Fahey, Bill Maher (both Tipperary)

Iain Corbett (Limerick), Aidan Forker (Armagh), Peadar Mogan (Donegal).

Midfielders

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (both Dublin)

Colin O’Riordan (Tipperary), Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan), Matthew Ruane (Mayo), Ian Maguire (Cork)

Forwards

Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock, Seán Bugler (all Dublin)

Cillian O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy (all Mayo)

Martin Reilly, Thomas Galligan (both Cavan)

Shane Walsh, Paul Conroy (both Galway)

Michael Langan, Ciarán Thompson (both Donegal)

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), David Clifford (Kerry)

Footballer of the Year

Also announced today are the players who have been shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Awards.

Dublin’s Brian Fenton (Raheny) and Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) are joined by Mayo forward Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) in the shortlist for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Award. This award will be chosen by their peers.

The vote for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Award will be an all-Mayo affair with emerging stars Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) and Tommy Conroy (the Neale) shortlisted.

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin (all Mayo)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny (both Dublin)

Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

