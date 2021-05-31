“I’m ashamed to say this is the game of hurling.”

Former Kilkenny hurler Eoin Larkin has criticised his county’s league game with Wexford, labelling Sunday’s match as “nothing short of embarrassing”.

Larkin was speaking after Kilkenny’s convincing 2-27 to 0-23 against Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side.

Eoin Larkin on Kilkenny verus Wexford game.

Kilkenny’s victory ends Fitzgerald six-game unbeaten run against Brian Cody, dating back to January 2019.

Despite the Black Cats’ impressive performance in the high-scoring game, the eight-time All-Ireland winner was not happy with the standard or entertainment value on show during the match.

The wing-forward lamented that physicality had gone out of the sport, Larkin said that all the players on show needn’t have bothered with their gym work before the game.

Inter county teams may aswell give up the gym because the physicality is gone from hurling. Kk vWex today was nothing short of embarrassing.I’m ashamed to say this is the game of hurling. — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) May 30, 2021

“Intercounty teams may as well give up the gym because the physicality is gone from hurling,” Larkin tweeted.

“KK v Wex [Kilkenny v Wexford] today was nothing short of embarrassing. I’m ashamed to say this is the game of hurling.”

One user replied saying: “As Davy famously said around the 11th minute ‘Tiddlywinks’ (amongst other choice words).”

Larkin responded: “That doesn’t even cover it.”

It’s getting to a stage where football is going to be more enjoyable to watch than hurling 😳 I never ever thought I’d hear myself say that 😩😩 — Richie Power (@power_richie) May 30, 2021

Davy Fitzgerald on Kilkenny Wexford game.

Fitzgerald’s team lost by 10 points to their Leinster rivals but, after the game, the Wexford manager pointed to the positive aspects of his side’s performance.

“I’m happy with the second half, considering we were 14 down at half-time,” Fitzgerald told reporters.

“We were finding it hard to get a free in the first half – we didn’t get one scoreable free in that time. There must be a reason. I think they got six or seven.

“I’d like the game to flow, no problem. But let it flow for both sides. That’s very important.

“I actually thought Kilkenny were very good today. The way they used the ball is unreal. I think they’ll be there or thereabouts.

“Patches of the second half we were getting back to what we’re about. We still have a number of weeks to go until championship. We’ve Laois four weeks today. We need to get ready for that and we will.

“That’s all we’re thinking about in Wexford – getting ready for championship.”

Read More About: davy fitzgerald, eoin larkin, wexford kilkenny