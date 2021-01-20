Under 20 Football Championship Player of the Year and Manager of the Year have also been announced.

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, EirGrid have announced the top 20 performers from this year’s under 20 Football Championship with the annual Under 20 awards.

In addition, EirGrid U20 Football Championship Player of the Year and Manager of the Year awards have also been announced.

Player/Manager of the Year

Having captained his team to an All-Ireland title, beating Dublin in the final, Galway’s Jack Glynn was awarded the 2020 Under 20 Football Championship Player of the Year.

Glynn’s manager, Donal Ó Fátharta, was named Manager of the Year after leading his squad to provincial and All-Ireland victories.

In just his first year in charge, Ó Fátharta claiming Galway’s first U20 title since 2013.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Galway v Dublin in the All-Ireland U20 Football Final here on GAANOW!

Full-Time Score:

Galway: 1-11

Dublin: 0-13 pic.twitter.com/ZsY9tPuFMZ — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 19, 2020

Under 20 awards

The Tribesmen’s reward for wining the title is having six players selected as recipients of a ’20 U20 award’.

These are Conor Flaherty, Jack Glynn, Conor Raftery, Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney and Tommo Culhane.

All-Ireland finalists, Dublin, have four players included in this year’s list. These are Lee Gannon, Mark Lavin, Lorcan O’Dell and Ciarán Archer as do Ulster Champions, Tyrone with Darragh Canavan, Cormac Munroe, Ethan Jordan and Tiernan Quinn making the top 20. Sean O’Brien, Dan McCarthy and Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich are representing Kerry on the panel with the remaining three slots going to Laois’s Ronan Coffey, Cork’s Blake Murphy and Aaron Doherty of Donegal.

EirGrid 20 U20

Conor Flaherty (Galway)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Jack Glynn (Galway)

Cormac Munroe (Tyrone)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Sean O’Brien (Kerry)

Dan McCarthy (Kerry)

Conor Raftery (Galway)

Paul Kelly (Galway)

Aaron Doherty (Donegal)

Matthew Tierney (Galway)

Tommo Culhane (Galway)

Mark Lavin (Dublin)

Lorcan O’Dell (Dublin)

Ciaran Archer (Dublin)

Ethan Jordan (Tyrone)

Tiernan Quinn (Tyrone)

Ronan Coffey (Laois)

Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Blake Murphy (Cork)

