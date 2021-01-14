Cork All-Ireland-winning manager Eamonn Ryan has died

“Eamonn had a unique bond with the players he worked alongside, who all speak of his influence in glowing terms.”

10-time All-Ireland winning Cork manager Eamonn Ryan has passed away at the age of 79.

It is with huge sadness we inform you that Eamnon Ryan @GlenvilleGAA @WatergrasshillG @ucc_gaa @CorkLGFA & @OfficialCorkGAA passed on to his eternal rest this afternoon after a illness bravely fought. A legend in his own lifetime.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis . pic.twitter.com/WpDLrm6UHx — Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) January 14, 2021

Eamonn Ryan

Ryan led the Rebels to their first All-Ireland title in 2005. Subsequently, they then went on to win nine of the next 10 titles.

The Glenville/Watergrasshill man was at the helm for all of those successes. He also guided the county to nine National League titles in that time.

After leaving the women’s set-up at the end of 2015, he was part of the men’s football backroom team between 2015 and 2018.

LGFA Statement

LGFA President Marie Hickey led the tributes: “Eamonn’s managerial genius was very much to the fore as Cork won five successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior titles from 2005-2009, and another five-in-a-row from 2011-2015, while he was in charge.

“Eamonn had a unique bond with the players he worked alongside, who all speak of his influence in glowing terms.

“Many of us in the LGFA also had the opportunity to get to know Eamonn on a personal level over the course of many years.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Eamonn’s passing and he leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“On behalf of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to pass on our sincere condolences to Eamonn’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

When he took them over, there had been 30 years of women's Munster championships played and every other county in the province had won at least one of them. Cork went from never having won one to taking 16 of the next 17. And 11 All-Irelands. — Malachy Clerkin (@MalachyClerkin) January 14, 2021

Tributes

There have bee many tributes to Eamonn Ryan on social media once news of his passing reached.

Malachy Clerkin of the Irish Times tweeted: “So, so sad to hear of Eamonn Ryan’s passing. What a life.”

He continued: “When he took them over, there had been 30 years of women’s Munster championships played and every other county in the province had won at least one of them.

“Cork went from never having won one to taking 16 of the next 17. And 11 All-Irelands.”

Read More About: cork gaa, cork ladies, Eamonn Ryan