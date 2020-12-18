Dublin name team to face Mayo in Saturday’s All-Ireland final

No surprises so far in Dessie Farrell’s starting 15.

Dessie Farrell has name an unchanged team, from Dublin’s win over Cavan, to face Mayo in tomorrow’s All-Ireland final.

There were no surprises as Farrell has stuck with the same team that started that semi-final. He has opted to include Johnny Cooper, who was a late addition for that Cavan game.

Cooper replaced Brian Howard just before throw-in and it remains to be seen if the Dublin manager will spring any further surprises.

Dublin name team to face Mayo.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin team for tomorrow's All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Mayo 👕 ➡️ https://t.co/L8oHXbBPQY#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/ZZ0IQdjfI4 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 18, 2020

1 Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2 Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3 David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4 Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5 Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

6 John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7 Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9 James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10 Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11 Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12 Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

13 Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14 Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15 Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Brian Howard, Paul Mannion and Philly McMahon are three names that could potentially start Saturday’s final.

Mayo have yet to announce their team.

The game throws in at 5pm on Saturday, with coverage from 3.30pm on RTÉ and 4pm over on Sky Sports Mix.

Read More About: Dessie Farrell, Dublin Mayo, Dublin team