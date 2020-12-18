 Close sidebar

Dublin and Mayo name teams for Saturday’s All-Ireland final

by Daniel Hussey

No surprises so far in Dessie Farrell’s starting 15.

Dessie Farrell has name an unchanged team, from Dublin’s win over Cavan, to face Mayo in tomorrow’s All-Ireland final.

There were no surprises as Farrell has stuck with the same team that started that semi-final. He has opted to include Johnny Cooper, who was a late addition for that Cavan game.

Cooper replaced Brian Howard just before throw-in and it remains to be seen if the Dublin manager will spring any further surprises.

Brian Howard, Paul Mannion and Philly McMahon are three names that could potentially start Saturday’s final.

Mayo have also announced an unchanged team.

The game throws in at 5pm on Saturday, with coverage from 3.30pm on RTÉ and 4pm over on Sky Sports Mix.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper; Eoin Murchan, John Small, Robbie McDaid; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Seán Bugler; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Dean Rock

Mayo: David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Oisin Mullin, Lee Keegan; Patrick Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin; Conor Loftus, Matthew Ruane; Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue, Diarmuid O’Connor; Tommy Conroy, Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor.

