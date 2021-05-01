“One thing you can count on, James Madden will have a Craic.”

Former Dublin minor star James Madden made his Australian Rules debut for the Brisbane Lions on Saturday morning, Irish time.

Madden’s debut resulted in a dominant 93-44 win for the Lions over Port Adelaide.

James Madden AFL debut.

The 21-year-old caught the eye of the Lions recruiting staff in December 2017 when he broke the all-time AFL Draft Combine 20-metre sprint record at the European Combine in UCD, running it in 2.69 seconds.

Prior to arriving in Australia in 2018, Madden played underage Gaelic football and hurling for Dublin.

His first season in Australia was in 2019 where he played NEAFL (North East Australian Football League) to learn more about Australian Rules Football.

The Ballyboden St. Enda’s clubman played 16 games in the NEAFL, as his side remained undefeated for the season.

Brisbane Lions Head of Development on Madden.

Before the game, Lions Head of Development Scott Borlace said Madden’s progression to the senior side was as a result of his hard work and application in learning a brand new sport.

“It is a story of perseverance and I’m sure there has been the lure of going home at different times, but he has stuck at it and I’m rapt that he gets the chance to make his debut and I couldn’t be prouder of him,’’ Borlace said.

“He obviously had his speed which is what attracted the club to draft him, but he is also really tough.

“For someone who comes from a sport where there’s not a lot of contact, he relishes the physical stuff and the contest so he will be hard to play against.’’

Team announcement.

The Brisbane Lions announced Madden would be involved in Saturday’s game.

“One thing you can count on, James Madden will have a Craic,” the team announcement said.

“It will be a celebration for the Irish speedster when he makes his AFL debut for the Lions against Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday.

“Having heard the hype around his blistering pace, Lions fans would be hoping to see the jet-heeled Dubliner put on the afterburners and leave an opponent in his wake.

“But his coaches and teammates are just as excited about his willingness to crack into the contest.”

