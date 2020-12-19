Dublin-Mayo Player Ratings – All Ireland Final report

Dublin win their sixth All-Ireland in a row as Mayo’s wait for a first Sam Maguire since 1951 goes on another year.

Here are the Dublin-Mayo player ratings from the 2020 All-Ireland football final.

Dublin ratings.

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells) 7

What more can you say about the Parnells goalkeeper? Been a constant in goal for Dublin since 2001. Under pressure early on from his long kickouts so opted to clip it right early. Uncharacteristic error kicking the ball behind his 20m line in the first half. Did recover at half-time with Brian Howard’s introduction a big help. Fenton also showed well as Dublin got back on top after the break.

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala) 8

A player seemingly improving each year, Fitzsimons got on good ball early on. Gave Lee Keegan a massive hit, albeit a frontal charge, but another vote into how the Cuala man has grown his game over the last couple of seasons.

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) 8

An underrated presence in Dublin’s defence, always exciting when he gets on his bike and starts his left-foot soloing. The fact he’s keeping the likes of Philly McMahon out speaks volumes.

4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna) 6

Having been sent off in last year’s All-Ireland final, Cooper struggled to get on ball early on. Was moved on to O’Shea when he went to the edge of the square but had to foul the Mayo man as he was caught wrong side. A yellow card for a subsequent foul meant Dessie Farrell made the brave call in taking off his fellow clubman.

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna) 7

Scored the crucial goal in last year’s All-Ireland final replay, and when he got involved today his pace was electric. Another consistent performance from the Na Fianna man who has now established himself in Farrell’s starting 15.

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams) 8

Had made the centre-back position his own and got on serious ball today. Many’s favourite for a yellow card, seemed to be fouled more often than not and was involved in a lot of what Dublin did well today. Really stood up when the game was in the melting pot.

7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) 7

Playing in his first All-Ireland final, it was disappointing to see the Ballyboden man black-carded just before half-time. Although, by the letter of the law David Coldrick was left with no option. Came back on and competed with O’Shea well. Showed Farrell’s faith in McDaid that he brought him back on.

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny) 8

Player of the Year betting favourite going into today, but struggled early on. Seemed to lose the midfield battle and even got dispossessed by Aidan O’Shea in a frantic first half. Stepped up after the break and kicked a great score to keep Dublin three ahead. Started getting more into the game and caught a great high ball from a Stephen Cluxton kickout. From there, he dominated and went from a 6 first-half to an 8 in total given his magnificent second-half performance. POTY.

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams) 7

A consistent performer for Dublin since 2011, and set up Dublin’s crucial first minute goal. Another solid showing from the Ballymun Kickhams man who now has eight All-Ireland medals to his name.

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street) 9

A player who has excelled in his work-rate over the last couple of years, got on a lot of ball throughout the game. Scored a sublime point at the start of the second-half which seemed crucial given Dublin were down to 14 at the time. Seemed to be everywhere and always showing for ball.

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) 8

One of Dublin’s best players coming into the game alongside Fenton, it was a mixed bag for the Castleknock man early on. However, he settled into the game kicking some crucial scores for the Dubs. A presence at full-forward, there are no limits to this man’s ability. Will be a valiant runner up to Fenton’s POTY procession.

12. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh) 7

Another player playing in his first All-Ireland final, scored a point from play in the first half. Unlucky to be the man to make way for Brian Howard at half-time.

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) 7

Starting his first All-Ireland, coming into the game Paddy Small was finally fulfilling his potential at inter-county level. One of Dublin’s bright performers early on. Taken off after 50 minutes as Paul Mannion came on.

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) 8

Arguably a better hurler than footballer, which is a scary thought. When O’Callaghan got going today, he was electric. Having given a couple of balls away early on, he popped up with Dublin’s second goal. Always seems to score a big goal in All-Ireland finals.

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) 8

Having taken over the free-kick taking duties off Cluxton, Rock has kicked some crucial scores for Dublin in All-Ireland finals. Got Dublin’s opening goal after one minute but was unusually quiet from play after that. However, was solid as ever from frees.

Substitutes.

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) 7

Came on for Johnny Cooper, as the Na Fianna man was on a yellow. Caught a couple of good balls into him before laying it off to runners off him. Did kick a wide at the end but another young Dublin player who may make the step up in the next couple of years.

20. Brian Howard (Raheny) 9

A surprise omission, Howard came on at half-time in place of Bulger. Seemed to be an instant option for Cluxton’s kickouts and after 60 minutes scored a phenomenal point to put three between them. From turnovers to high balls, Howard showed all his attributes in an amazing second-half performance.

24. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) 7

Came on for Paddy Small after 50 minutes and kicked a wide almost instantly. Got on good ball after that and a cracking free from the right sideline seemed to settle him down. Solid.

Mayo ratings.

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites) 7

Actually played in the 2006 All-Ireland semi-final between the two sides. Clarke arguably had his best half of kickouts against Dublin. While his restarts remained solid, Dublin managed to win more in the second-half as they pulled away.

2. Chris Barrett (Clontarf) 7

Having transfered to Dublin club Clontarf earlier this year, Barrett hasn’t quite been in the same form as he has been in previous years. While having a solid first-half, couldn’t really get involved after half-time as Dublin kept Mayo at arm’s length.

3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine) 9

A Young Player of the Year contender going in into the game, Mullin was absolutely immense in the first-half. From marking Dublin forwards one minute, to winning kickouts at midfield to then popping up with scores down the other end. Mayo’s best player but was ultimately on the losing side. Better days to come.

4. Lee Keegan (Westport) 7

One of Mayo’s leaders down through the years, particularly in All-Ireland finals, the talk before the game was who would Keegan pick up? With the game very open, Mayo defenders rotated their men and Keegan was left switching onto different Dublin forwards. Never got into the game in the second-half and you do feel the 2016 Player of the Year will never quite get back to his 2015-17 glory days.

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) 7

An attacking wing-back, at times looked dangerous going forward while also being out of the game for long periods. It was a surprise that he was taken off at half-time, possibly an injury was picked up?

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymound/Carramore) 8

A decorated under-age career, with minor, under 21 and Sigerson titles to his name. The 25-year-old caught a great mark before kicking across his body in an amazing score, keeping Mayo in the game. Did contribute another score in the second-half but couldn’t half Dublin’s second-half momentum.

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) 7

Former Irish cycling champion, McLaughlin managed to get on good ball in his first All-Ireland final. However, it was in a losing effort and seemed to struggle to get into the game in the second-half.

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) 7

Moved to midfield this year as both himself and Ruane won their fair portion of kickouts. Poor wide as he attempted a goal when the point was on. Still adapting to his new position, another year with Mayo will do him the world of good.

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy) 8

A fantastic athlete, won a couple of big kickouts as Mayo won the first-half midfield battle. Won a couple of crucial breaking balls and seemed to be everywhere. Kept going even when game was lost.

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) 7

With surprisingly no All Stars, Kevin McLoughlin has been one of Mayo’s consistent performers in recent years. Won crucial breaking ball in the first-half as Mayo dominated their own kickouts. However, struggled second-half and seemed to have no answers for Dublin’s relentless defence.

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) 8

Keeps things simple, O’Donoghue had been a solid performer for Mayo going into this game. However, he raised his game first-half in a scintillating performance. Taking players on, he was electric at times. Second-half not as strong but the future is bright for Mayo’s number 11.

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 8

Injury had blighted previous seasons but has had a full run at this year’s Championship. Seemed to pick up Fenton at times and kept him quiet for the vast majority of the first-half. Broke great ball from Cluxton’s kickouts in the second-half.

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale) 6

The YPOTY favourite going into the final, couldn’t seem to get on ball early on. Almost felt like he missed O’Shea’s presence alongside him as most ball he was getting was towards the corner. Taken off after 50 minutes but no doubt his day in an All-Ireland Final will come.

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) 7

Having one of his most influential seasons at 14 this year, it was therefore a surprise that he played the majority of the first-half out the field. While winning a few crucial kickouts, O’Shea was sloppy with possession at times. Went in to 14 at the start of the second-half and won a free straight away to get Mayo’s first score of the second-half. Looked dangerous under high ball but game was done by the time he went in.

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) 7

The Championship record scorer was having one of his best seasons coming into this evening. O’Connor scored two cracking marks after the water-break. However, did miss one free in the first-half. Couldn’t get into the game as much after half-time in what was another defeat against this amazing Dublin side.

Substitutes.

18. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) 6

Came on at half-time for Paddy Durcan. Found it tough, like most Mayo’s players, to get on enough ball during the second-half.

25. James Carr (Ardagh) 6

Came on for Tommy Conroy after 50 minutes first involvement was getting a yellow card for a foul on John Small. Kicked a ball into Cluxton’s arms with two minutes of normal time to go, sucking the life out of Mayo’s attack.

26. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore) 6

Came on and instant impact as he set up a score for his cousin. Dropped a ball into Cluxton’s hands, a common theme from Mayo throughout. Kicked another wide but in fairness, game was long gone by then.

