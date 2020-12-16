Pundit Arena’s combined Dublin-Mayo team ahead of All-Ireland final

Mayo are seeking a first All-Ireland title since 1951 while Dublin are looking for an unprecedented six-in-a-row.

Anticipation is building as Dublin and Mayo renew their rivalry in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland football final. The two sides have played out some classics over the last few years, with the bare minimum between the teams on most of those occasions.

We’ve done our best to pick a Dublin Mayo combined starting XV.

Set to make his 100th Championship appearance for Dublin this Sunday, there have been many amazing moments during Stephen Cluxton's 18 years in blue. But none come close to this special moment. This amazing kick in the 2011 AI Final is a moment that will live with us all forever pic.twitter.com/klwqYCysjz — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) June 6, 2019

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

What more can you say about the Dublin captain? Sublime kick-outs, tremendous shot-stopper and solid under the high ball. The 39-year-old has been an ever-present between the sticks for all seven of Dublin’s All-Ireland final victories since 2011. Mayo may even give Dublin the short kick-out this year due to his laser accuracy in picking out his midfielders.

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Also a player who was involved with that 2011 All-Ireland winning team. The Cuala man seems to have added something to his repertoire over the last couple of years. This is summed up with beautifully weighted handpass to Dean Rock who squared it to Robert McDaid for Dublin’s only goal against Cavan.

3. Chris Barrett (Mayo)

Having started the 2013 All-Ireland final against Dublin at corner back, Barrett’s performances really peaked during the 2017 season, after which he won an All Star. He was always nominated for one last year. Known as one of the best tacklers in the country, the former Belmullet club man has actually transferred to Clontarf to join Jack McCaffrey’s club. The 34-year-old has been living in the area and had been commuting to train with his home club. The five-time Connacht winner will be aiming, like the rest of the Mayo team, for that All-Ireland title he richly deserves.

4. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

The 2016 Footballer of the Year was arguably the best player in the country, outside of Dublin, between 2015 and 2017. His battles against Diarmuid Connolly were always box office, with the Westport clubman often coming out on top against one of the best footballers of his generation. Who can forget Keegan’s goal in the 2016 All-Ireland Football Final replay against Saturday’s opposition? Con O’Callaghan did get the better of him in last year’s semi-final (no shame in that) so it will be interesting to see if the two are paired together at throw-in on Saturday.

We asked you to 'Name the Goal'. We reveal the answer below… GAANOW Rewind takes a look back to when Lee Keegan scored this goal for @MayoGAA against @DubGAAOfficial after receiving a hand pass from teammate Aidan O'Shea in the 2016 All-Ireland Football Final Replay! pic.twitter.com/SjBh8h4bKJ — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 5, 2020

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)

Cheating it a bit by putting James McCarthy back to wing-back but the Ballymun Kickhams star has been one of Dublin’s most consistent performers since 2011. The three-time All Star winner also boasts an All-Ireland Under 21 medal from 2010, and is one if Ireland’s most decorated footballers. In May this year, he made the Irish Independent’s ‘The Top 20 footballers in Ireland over the past 50 years’ list, coming in at number 18.

6. John Small (Dublin)

McCarthy’s clubmate John Small has grown into the centre-back role over the last couple of years. He was infamously sent off in the 2017 All-Ireland football final but subsequently, Dublin went on to win that game by a point. Small is a four-time All-Ireland winner and this year, won the Dublin Club Championship with Ballymun Kickhams.

7. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

Paddy Durcan has been involved in the Mayo set-up since 2015 but it was the following year that the Castlebar Mitchels defender broke into the starting XV. The 2019 All-Star had his best season last year and is considered on of Mayo’s most dangerous attack threats from wing-back. He popped up with one score from play against Tipperary but you feel Mayo will need at least that from the 26-year-old if they are to get close to upsetting Dublin.

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Brian Fenton has yet to lose a Championship game, having been involved with the Dublin panel since 2015 – a remarkable record and one that will seemingly continue to get longer. The Raheny man is going for his sixth All-Ireland title in a row with a fifth All Star surely to follow at the end of the year regardless of how Saturday’s game goes. Also in contention for Player of the Year alongside his teammate Ciarán Kilkenny.

9. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

The Breaffy man burst onto the Mayo scene in 2009 and has been one of the county’s most influential players over the last ten years. We have moved him to midfield for the purpose of this team but expect the three-time All Star winner to roam between 11 and 14 for most of the game. The 30-year-old has enjoyed many battles with Dublin down through the years but you do feel he is due a massive performance against the All-Ireland champions on Sunday.

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

Another one of Mayo’s most solid performers down the years and we just give the edge ahead of Niall Scully for our combined XV. One of McLoughlin’s finest scores came in the last kick of Mayo’s 2018 Allianz League campaign when he equalised against Donegal to keep the Connacht side in Division 1. Surprisingly, the Knockmore man has not won an All Star which in some ways speaks volumes to the consistency of the Mayo forward. Come Saturday, if Mayo have claimed Sam Maguire, he won’t care about that one bit.

Kevin McLoughlin with the crucial point to leave the sides even as the ref blows the whistle pic.twitter.com/Rrj6zuSmCN — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 25, 2018

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

The favourite for this year’s Player of the Year, just ahead of Fenton, the Castleknock man has grown into the role of Dublin’s orchestrator over the last couple of years. The 27-year-old’s ability to control Dublin’s attack is unparalleled and you do feel he is a key component in how they operate going forward. Random fact, Kilkenny actually has a Dublin Junior A Championship medal, winning it with his club back in 2012. Hope for all of us Junior footballers!

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo)

The 2015 and 2016 Young Footballer of the Year has been blighted by injuries during his Mayo career. The wing-forward popped up with a goal in Mayo’s semi-final win over Tipperary and will be hoping to have a big impact against the Dubs on Saturday. Younger brother to Cillian, Diarmuid has played a massive role for his county when fit. With a clean bill of health in 2020, expect O’Connor to have a major impact in the destination of Sam Maguire this year.

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

Despite the fact he seems to have been around forever, the Ballintubber man is still only 28. In 2019, O’Connor became the highest scoring player in Championship history, surpassing Kerry’s Colm Cooper. He was as lethal as ever against Tipperary, his tally of 4-9 (4-3 from play) a new Championship record. Despite the six Connacht titles to his name, that elusive All-Ireland awaits. You do get the feeling that O’Connor has a massive points from play return in him against the Dubs on Saturday.

14. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Arguably a better hurler than footballer, which is saying something. The Cuala man has four All-Ireland titles with Dublin to his name at the age of just 24. His goal at the beginning of the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone really marked his arrival on the inter-county scene and he has been exceptional ever since. He is also remembered for an extraordinary score against Roscommon which followed an even more impressive catch. The scary thing? There’s more to come.

Con O'Callaghan with a massive fetch and a great score for @DubGAAOfficial. pic.twitter.com/sWREC0ZQWx — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 20, 2019

15. Dean Rock (Dublin)

Son of Barney, having burst onto the scene as an impact sub, Dean Rock took his game to a new level by taking over the free-kick duties from Stephen Cluxton. This has led to him becoming one of Dublin’s most influential players. He didn’t let Keegan’s GPS put him off as he slotted home the winning point in the 2017 All-Ireland final. It seems with every year, Rock becomes more involved with Dublin’s attack and gave one of his best displays against Cavan, scoring four points from play. No doubt he will be pivotal to Dublin’s chances on Sunday.

A brilliant view of Dean Rock's winning point against Mayo in the 2017 All Ireland Final. Just look at the Dublin fans delight 💙 Magic pic.twitter.com/xp7F4lwYTr — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) April 10, 2020

