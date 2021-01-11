Dublin GAA Director of Coaching says hurling ‘mindset’ holding them back

“So the skill level is there, the standard is there; I just think it’s a mindset more than anything else.”

Dublin GAA Director of Coaching and Games Development Gerard O’Connor believes the mindset in Dublin hurling is holding the county back from competing for All-Ireland titles.

While the footballers have won eight All-Irelands since 2011, and the last six-in-a-row, the hurlers have struggled to reach those heights since claiming a first Leinster title since 1961 back in 2013.

In fact, Dublin have failed to reach a provincial final since 2014. They have tried numerous management teams.

This is despite the recent success of Cuala in the club ranks.

O’Connor was speaking on RTE’s Sunday Sport and was asked why the Dublin hurlers haven’t made the same progress as the footballers.

“It’s a good question, but it’s a difficult one to answer,” he replied.

“The standard, in terms of underage right up, is on a par with any other county. If you look at any of the underage teams, any of the Dublin teams can perform equally as well against any other clubs in the rest of the country.

“So the skill level is there, the standard is there. I just think it’s a mindset more than anything else.

“I still think there’s an inferiority there about getting over the line for winning an All-Ireland at underage level or under-20 level.

“If that happens it might be a different story. There needs to be a bit of success there for that.”

Inevitably, the conversation turned towards the Dublin funding debate and whether the capital team should still be getting the most support from the GAA.

While O’Connor believes the money has been invested wisely, he does feel that more counties should be given the same resources to help them compete.

“I think the money was invested well,” he continued.

“Whether more needs to be invested in other parts – that’s a different scenario, and I think more should be invested in other counties for them to benefit as well.

“I think that would be fair. For getting access to schools, and for having the level of organisation, we did need people on a full-time basis.

“It’s very difficult for volunteers to be able to go into schools. We had a professional coach who was highly trained, well organised, and having the credibility of the schools.

“That should be afforded to every child in the country, not just to children in Dublin.”

Seven years on from that Leinster title victory under Anthony Daly, it will be fascinating to see if Dublin can reach those same heights over the coming seasons.

