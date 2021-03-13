Can you name the seven Dublin footballers with eight All-Ireland medals?

Can you get 7/7?

Last year, seven Dublin footballers joined some of the Kerry greats by winning an eighth All-Ireland football medal.

All we want you to do is name all seven in our Dublin All-Ireland quiz.

Dublin GAA quiz

Dublin won an eight All-Ireland title in ten years after defeating James Horan’s Mayo once again.

The win meant they sealed the six-in-a-row and there seems to be no end in sight for this incredible team.

While some players – like Brian Fenton – have been involved for all six of those All-Ireland in succession, seven stalwarts have been there since 2011 and have eight medals.

You have five minutes to name them. Getting 100% here is very doable.

Let us know how you get on and don’t forget to challenge your friends.

If the Dublin All-Ireland quiz doesn’t load, please click here.

