Can you name the Dublin 2011 All-Ireland final starting team?

Name Dublin’s starting 15 in the All-Ireland final

It is now ten years since Dublin won the 2011 All-Ireland final – their first since 1995 – beating Kerry 1.12 to 1.11 in a pulsating game at Croke Park.

Dublin 2011 All-Ireland team

However, we want you to name that Dublin starting 15 that took to the field. One or two names will definitely throw you.

Just how well do you know your Dublin football?

You will get five minutes. The best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!

If the quiz doesn’t load, just click here.

