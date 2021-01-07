Police called to Down GAA training over alleged Covid-19 breach

“Someone obviously called the police in, but they were satisfied that there was no issue.”

Down could find themselves in a spot of bother with the GAA after the police were called to an outdoor training session held in Abbey CBS last night.

“No breaches of regulations had taken place as it was an elite team.”

Following a member of the public’s report of people “playing on the pitches” at Abbey CBS in Newry, PSNI officers arrived on the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “No breaches of regulations had taken place as it was an elite team.”

Subsequently, once this was established, the officers left.

However, the GAA could take action as, while Down didn’t break any regulations in Northern Ireland, they did potentially violate Rule 7.2 (3) – “Misconduct considered to have discredited the Association.”

The GAA had previously stated that any breaches of Covid-19 provisions would be dealt with under this rule.

Jack Devaney.

Down chairman Jack Devaney spoke with The Irish News about the incident.

Devaney said that Down had “adhered to the directives from the GAA and we will continue to do so.”

He continued: “Our panel hadn’t been together since the Ulster semi-final and don’t plan to be back in collective training until early February as it stands.

“A number of panel, including potential new players, were brought together (on Tuesday night) and the management went through their individual programme plans and what they expect of them for the coming weeks, because they won’t be back together for a while.

“Someone obviously called the police in, but they were satisfied that there was no issue.”

Earlier this week, the GAA had officially delayed the return to collective inter-county training from January 15th until the start of February.

Before then, no outdoor gatherings on GAA property are permitted.

Although, with the event happening in Abbey CBS as opposed to any GAA property, Down could avoid punishment.

