“I really can’t believe that Cluxton has been omitted from the team of the year, it’s crazy.”

Former Dublin player Diarmuid Connolly has described the decision not to award Stephen Cluxton an All-Star for 2020 as “baffling”.

The goalkeeper enjoyed another consistent year minding the net for the Dubs as he won his eighth All-Ireland title. Cluxton didn’t concede a single goal during the 2020 Championship.

Stephen Cluxton misses out on an All-Star.

Connolly played alongside Cluxton during his time with Dublin and won two All-Star awards during his playing career.

The St. Vincents man won six All-Ireland titles before retiring from inter-county action last year. Connolly has said that it was ‘baffling’ and ‘crazy’ that Cluxton was not in the All-Star team.

“Stephen being omitted again is baffling,” Connolly told Boylesports.

“He probably had one of the standout seasons of his career last year and he was 37, 38 years of age. It’s unbelievable.

“He’s changed Gaelic football, changed how teams set up for kick-outs, changed everything about being a goalkeeper in his career and to be omitted again is just… It’s baffling, it really is.

“He didn’t let in one goal this season, and he’s still omitted from the Team of the Year.”

Diarmuid Connolly.

While the 33-year-old admits that Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan had a stellar year, he is still shocked by the decision to omit the Parnells club man.

“Raymond Galligan had a really good season with Cavan, they hadn’t won an Ulster since 1997 which is a massive achievement,” Connolly continued.

“But I really can’t believe that Cluxton has been omitted from the team of the year, it’s crazy.”

Connolly believes that Cluxton will stay on with Dublin for the next four or five years despite being 39.

That would mean the 2019 Footballer of the Year will still be playing well into his 40s.

“He’s the only man that can answer that question but I would love to see him there for the next four or five years,” Connolly added.

“If his body lets him, I’d imagine he will stay on.”

