Diarmuid Connolly identifies Kerry’s biggest improvement this year

“I’ve seen something different from Kerry now.”

Diarmuid Connolly has revealed what he believes is Kerry’s biggest improvement this year, compared to last.

Connolly was speaking ahead of Dublin’s ‘home’ game against the Kingdom this weekend, which will take place in Semple Stadium due to the county’s Covid training breach.

Diarmuid Connolly on Kerry improvement.

The former Dublin footballer was impressed with Kerry’s opening day performance against Galway, when David Clifford contributed 3-6 in a 22-point win, including an incredible third goal.

The six-time All-Ireland winner identified the speed of getting back into defence as the significant improvement in Peter Keane’s side this year, compared to last year’s Munster semi-final.

“They have learned from last year as they were naive in some of their play in their Munster semi-final,” Connolly told Boylesports.

🗣 "Kerry were a joy to watch last week. Everything was so crisp." 🏐 GAA this Sunday and it's a massive clash as Kerry take on Dublin. So what does Dubs legend Diarmuid Connolly reckon? His tips 👇 Match betting ▶️ https://t.co/XgIKG7ZFYT#GAA @dermoc123 @BoyleSportsLB pic.twitter.com/QSo4FDgyGp — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) May 20, 2021

“But I’ve seen something different from Kerry now. I would always have questioned how easily they could be picked off defensively.

“But when they lost the ball against Galway, they were set up defensively within four or five seconds and that’s something I hadn’t seen from them before.

“I know they’ve only been together four weeks but they’ve obviously been doing a lot of homework on Zoom calls or something else, because while they were slick going forward, they were really good defensively and they shut Galway down in that first half.”

Diarmuid Connolly on Kerry v Dublin this weekend.

Regarding this weekend’s fixture, the 33-year-old believes it is a massive game for both teams and could go a long way to deciding the destiny of Sam Maguire later this summer.

“I can see Dublin really going after this one and trying to win the game,” Connolly added.

“Psychologically it’s important for them because, I know from playing myself against your closest rivals, no matter what game it was, you didn’t want to lose. You never want to show your nearest rivals any chink in the armour or any weakness you have.

“These games have been very close and that’s what we’ll probably see on Sunday.”

