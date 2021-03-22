“Do you want to be the best performing player and what price are you willing to pay to have that?”

Diarmuid Connolly has explained why he chose to go travelling instead of representing Dublin during the summer of 2018.

Connolly admitted it was something that manager Jim Gavin used to say that convinced him that he should travel to America that summer.

The six-time All-Ireland winner revealed what Gavin said during his new ‘Am Seo Podcast‘ with Jonathan Courtenay that made him to decide to head to Boston.

“Jim Gavin used to always say, ‘What’s the price you’re willing to pay?,” Connolly said.

“Do you want to be the best performing player and what price are you willing to pay to have that?”

The 33-year-old admits that Gavin’s question made him realise that he didn’t have the hunger that summer to invest the time in playing for Dublin.

“It’s like anything, in business, in sport, in your hobbies, you have to invest time in it and time is the only thing we have really.

“So what’s the price you’re willing to pay, as in how much are you willing to give to this?”

2017 suspension.

The year previous, Connolly was suspended for 12 weeks for pushing linesman Ciarán Branagan during Dublin’s Leinster victory against Carlow.

The two-time All-star winner admitted that ‘didn’t help my mindset’ and led to his decision to leave the Dublin panel in 2018.

“It was a lot of things. Certainly the game against Carlow didn’t help my mindset,” Connolly revealed.

“It probably influenced my decision a small bit.”

However, the St Vincents man insists he has no regrets about the decision.

“I got to jump on a plane and then go over and drive around the States for three or four weeks and actually experience all these crazy cities and sporting events and just have a good time,” Connolly added.

