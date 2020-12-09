Diarmuid Connolly has spoken out against people using the Dublin funding issue to take away from the achievements of this team.

Diarmuid Connolly retired from the Dublin inter-county set up back in September after winning his sixth All-Ireland in 2019. He has come out in defence of his former teammates on the issue of funding.

Begrudgers

He was speaking to Boylesports after the two one sided semi-finals. He feels Dublin are being harshly treated in some quarters.

“You’re going to get the begrudgers and what not,” he said. “But people weren’t talking when Kilkenny were going for the five-in-a-row. They weren’t talking about splitting them up. Even that great Kerry side of the 70s and 80s that were going for the five-in-a-row.”

🗨️ "It's harsh on the players & the hard work that has gone into this Championship." Diarmuid Connolly @dermoc123 rubbishes any financial doping claims made about Dublin GAA.@BoyleSportsLB #GAA #Dublin pic.twitter.com/ibA1bph4P0 — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) December 9, 2020

High performance coaching

The St. Vincents man spoke about both Dublin and Mayo’s background in high performance coaching. He believes this coaching has had more of a positive impact on both teams than any GAA funding.

“But it’s really down to, and both of these teams have this, high performance aspect,” he explained. “So obviously James Horan has been with Mayo before he brought that steel with him, he’s got serious guys in the background. And similar when Pat Gilroy came in and Pillar (Paul Caffrey) before that, Jim Gavin (too). They were getting advice from really top professionals in sport.

“They listened to these sort of people and they built this culture, this high performance culture around Dublin.”

Financial Doping

Diarmuid Connolly doesn’t like all the talk about financial doping. He feels the Dublin funding debate is creating a false narrative around those players, particularly when it comes to money.

“It’s not about the money, the players don’t get paid,” he continued. “We all know that. Like I’ve played for the last 13/14 years, we don’t get paid. We go training because we love training, we love the game and that’s pretty much it.

“But this rhetoric going around with financial doping, yes Dublin do get more money but that’s population and that’s going back into the schools, going back into the grassroots and going into GAA inter-county. It’s not going directly into players’ pockets or even the manager’s pockets.”

Dublin’s Performance

The two time All-Star felt all the talk of money took away from Dublin’s performance against Cavan. He drew the comparison of Mayo’s big lead at half-time in the other semi-final and how nobody was having the same conversation about them.

“So it was disappointing from that point of the view,” he said. “The whole talk wasn’t about the performance Dublin put on Saturday, it was about the financial doping and how far ahead Dublin are.

“How can these teams pull them back? Nobody was having that conversation about Mayo at half-time when they were 16 points up in an All-Ireland semi-final. I think it’s a little bit weighted against Dublin”

Dublin v Mayo

Connolly has has many battles with Mayo down through the years. The majority of those games were very close and he sees this year All-Ireland final being no different.

He said: “Dublin Mayo All-Ireland final, we all know what that’s going to be like.

“I’ve played in a couple of them myself and literally we played them four times, one was a replay and there was one point in every single one of them. So I’m really looking forward to this and hopefully we get a good game.”

