Diarmuid Connolly wants to see GAA club return before county in 2021

Former Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly would like to see the GAA bring back club action first before inter-county in 2021.

Connolly was speaking after it was announced that the GAA is still planning to go with their original plan of county returning first followed by clubs for the 2021 season.

However, the two-time All-Star doesn’t believe this is the right decision and wants to see clubs around the country return to action first followed by county teams later in the year.

“In my opinion, they have to do what’s best for the GAA as a whole,” Connolly told Boylesports.

“And look, the elite side of things is probably three to five per cent of it. So that’s the inter-county season and the rest is the club stuff.

“I’m really hoping the GAA and the GPA can sit down and map some sort of calendar that brings the club player into it.

“As fans we like to go to Croke Park, we like to see it on the television but as a community – and the GAA is a community – we need to get that back up and running.

The six-time All-Ireland winner wants to see kids return to GAA training pitches across the country.

“We need kids to go out training on a Tuesday and Thursday, in their mini-leagues on a Saturday,” Connolly continued.

“Build the junior, intermediate and senior championships around the counties – get back training.

“Get lads back to doing some sort of physical activity.”

The St. Vincents man admits that there is also a small bit of bias in wanting to see the club return before county.

“I think we need to get the club stuff back up and running,” Connolly added.

“I’m a club player now so I want to see it back up and running!

“Get back out there and start running and kicking a ball on the pitches.

“Even if we could get back training in small groups and have some light at the end of the tunnel.”

