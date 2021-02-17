David Moran says some GAA managers treat players like ‘robots’

Share and Enjoy !

“People want too much commitment from club players.”

David Moran has spoken out about certain managers treating players like “robots” which is leading to a drop-off in participation rates at club-level.

The two-time All-Ireland winner believes there is too much being asked from club management to their players, which is taking the fun out of the game.

David Moran.

“The commitment has to match the fun element,” Moran told the New York GAA winter webinar series.

“Sometimes, people want too much commitment from club players. From a club and young people’s point of view, it is almost like the sacrifice is as important as the journey, in that the training doesn’t count unless you are doing it at 6 am in the morning.

“The balance between making sure that there is a decent level of commitment, in that you are hitting all the boxes, but also, that it is enjoyable, it is not a chore.

“You are not bringing guys down half the length of the country and then training at 7 am in the morning so they can’t meet their friends the night before.

“At club level, I think that’s where a lot of people have stopped playing football.”

The 32-year-old spoke of his own experience at club level where managers are trying to turn their players into “robots” which is why some players have decided not to return.

“At times at club level, and I can only say from my own experiences, sometimes managers are trying so hard to make people into robots,” Moran said.

“In terms of dedication and commitment that it takes the fun out of it and all of a sudden you are surprised why people have stopped playing.”

Kerry All-Ireland 2014.

Kerry haven’t won a Sam Maguire title for seven years, and Moran spoke about that 2014 All-Ireland winning team specifically.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s midfielder feels that the younger players stepped up that year after a league defeat to Cork.

“A big shift early that year was we got well beaten by Cork in the last League game and we had a training camp,” Moran explained.

“A big thing was that we were probably too reliant on the Marc Ó Sés, Declan O’Sullivans, Kieran Donaghys, those guys that had been there and done that numerous times.

“And it was time for the younger guys, the guys who were 22, 23, 24, to drive it on and for it to be our team, as opposed to still trying to get the guys who had done it before to drag us over the line.

“Guys really developed personally. You had massive characters. James O’Donoghue took on a lot of leadership that year, Peter Crowley too.

“Guys really stood up to the plate. That made a big difference for that team.

“The 2009 team had a lot of players who will go down as some of the greatest players ever to play with Kerry.

“The 2014 team, definitely the team was greater than the sum of the parts.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: david moran, kerry gaa