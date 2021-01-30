David Gough on simplifying the GAA rulebook to just three different fouls

“I’m a long-time advocate of getting rid of all the rules, every single one of them.”

David Gough has spoken out about the amount of rules in GAA and, if it was up to him, we would have it narrowed it down to three different categories of fouls.

David Gough

GAA rules can be a nightmare at the best of times.

With the constant tweaking over recent years, it’s tough for referees to remember, let alone supporters.

Gough, speaking to Tackling Sport, believes that there should be a radical overhaul of the rulebook.

“There are close to 110 rules, technical and aggressive, to remember,” Gough said.

“About 43 aggressive fouls – if you were to list them out, 5 noting, 4 yellow card, 5 black card and 18 red card offences.”

“And you’ve to remember the language of each of those rules, inside out, to make sure that what you see in front of you is exactly what’s written in the rulebook.”

Ripping up the rulebook

The 2019 All-Ireland referee would have no problem ripping up the rulebook and starting again.

“I’m a long-time advocate of getting rid of all the rules, every single one of them,” Gough continued.

“Leave it down to three/four rules. Yellow card – rough play, black card – cynical play and red card – dangerous play.

“Let the referees decide which one of these categories that fits into.”

Peter Harte

David Gough used the example from 2019 when he was left with little choice but to send off Tyrone’s Peter Harte for a deliberate trip even though the foul was not really cynical.

“I had to send off Peter Harte for a black card, in the opening round of the Ulster Championship last year,” Gough continued.

“Now it was a trip. Was it cynical? No it wasn’t. It was bad tackling technique but the rule doesn’t allow me to say, well that’s not a black card.

“I had no choice but to give him a black card and I think if they removed the very descriptive language that tells you exactly what it has to be, and left it open to interpretation for the referees, it would be easier.” While having anticipating a few teething problems, David believes that any mistakes would soon be ironed out. He said: “It might lead to inconsistency at the beginning but that would be tidied up very quickly.”

