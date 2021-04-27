Maurice Shanahan reveals his 43-year-old brother Dan is still training with Lismore

“I’d say in five years time, his name will still be on the Whatsapp!”

Maurice Shanahan has revealed that his brother Dan is still training with Lismore, heading into his 29th year hurling with the senior team.

The 2007 Hurler of the Year has no plans to retire from the club game just yet, and his brother Maurice has said he is still training with the club via Zoom sessions.

Dan Shanahan.

Maurice said his brother Dan may line out for Lismore when club GAA is allowed to return.

“Probably! He’s back training anyway, doing Zoom calls and that kind of stuff at the moment,” Shanahan revealed.

“His name is still on the Whatsapp and I’d say in five years time, his name will still be on the Whatsapp! We just might have to get the admin to delete him I’d say because he’ll never walk away from it.

“He started in 1993. I don’t know if it’s a good thing he’s still there but look, we’re delighted to still have him anyway!”

GAA return.

Maurice can’t wait to get back playing for the club again, with or without Dan, and went up to watch the underage teams return to collective training on Tuesday night.

“Definitely. I can’t wait to get back up into the GAA fields. They opened last night in Lismore, and I was up there,” Shanahan said.

“I parked the car on the bank, just watching U10s playing for an hour and a half. I’ll probably do the same thing tonight.

“I love going up to the pitch, I love watching the young lads train. It will pass away the evening for me.

“But Katie won’t be too happy with that, with a young child downstairs as well! But ah no, I love going up to the GAA pitch.”

Shanahan’s Lismore performances last year.

The 31-year-old was dropped from the Waterford panel by new manager Liam Cahill at the start of the 2020 campaign.

Nevertheless, he has continued to impress for Lismore and is still training hard, with his sole focus on his club form.

However, he doesn’t believe that his exclusion from the inter-county panel has given him any more or less motivation to perform for his club.

Lismore defeated Fourmilewater 2-22 to 0-20 in Group C of the Waterford Championship last year, with Maurice contributing 2-17 in the game, a total he was asked about.

“No, it wouldn’t have spurred me on. I would expect myself to go out and do that for Lismore anyway,” Shanahan replied.

“It wasn’t the reason I did it that I got dropped from Waterford. If people know me, I’m a proud Lismore man, where I come from. I love the people where I come from, I love the club.

“The one thing, Sean Prendergast, when I first joined primary school he was the hurling coach. And he only trained me on the senior hurling team around three years ago. He does savage work to this day with Lismore hurling.

“When you have people like that involved with your club, it’s an easy place to go. I’d hold Sean up there as much as anyone. Derek McGrath has been great to me. Davy Fitz has been good to me.

“But Sean Prender in Lismore hurling, he’s Mr Lismore if you get me in hurling terms. When you have people like that inside in the club, I always want to do it for them. I want to do it for the club, number one, but I want to do it for my mother and father, and all them people.

“But no, it wouldn’t have been to get at Liam or anything like that, to be honest.”

You can sign up for Darkness Into Light at www.darknessintolight.ie.

Read More About: dan shanahan, maurice shanahan