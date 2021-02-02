Cork and Down managers handed 12-week bans for training breach

The bans are for a breach of Rule 7.2 which deals with discrediting the association. The minimum ban for breaking this rule is eight weeks.

Cork and Down Gaelic football squads are expected to be hit with sanctions from the GAA, which include a 12-week bans for managers Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally respectively.

The punishment comes as both managers oversaw collective training sessions during Level 5 restrictions and when the GAA made it clear that no team training could take place.

Punishment.

According to the Irish Examiner, the sanctions against both counties will be confirmed later on Tuesday. Incorporated in the punishment is both counties will lose their home venue for at least one of their Allianz League games, whenever those games take place.

The GAA’s guidelines still state that no collective training can take place so the 12-week bans will not start until restrictions are eased and inter-county teams are back training.

The bans are for a breach of Rule 7.2 which deals with discrediting the association. The minimum ban for breaking this rule is eight weeks.

Down GAA.

In the first week of January, police were called to an outdoor training session in Abbey CBS after Down players were spotted collective gathering at the school.

Ultimately, the police found no Covid-19 restrictions had been breached as Down GAA would be considered an elite team in the North.

However, the gathering still broke GAA training guidelines, hence the punishment handed down.

Cork GAA.

For Cork, a video was posted on social media of the Gaelic football team training, with little social distancing being enforced.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy defended the gathering, saying all activities were carried out under full supervision from the medical team.

“We are hugely conscious of our responsibilities to our players, backroom team and the wider public and are fully committed – as we have always been – to following Covid protocols, in particular during this difficult period of escalating numbers nationally,” McCarthy told the Irish Examiner after the incident.

