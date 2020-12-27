Colm O’Rourke: Mayo were too cautious after half-time

“Mayo had their chance to throw caution to the wind when Dublin were a man down.”

A week on from the All-Ireland final and Colm O’Rourke has had the chance to reflect on Dublin’s six-in-a-row.

Colm O’Rourke Mayo.

O’Rourke analysed the game in his Irish Independent article. He felt that Mayo’s inability to take advantage of the extra man after half-time cost them.

He wrote: “Mayo had their chance to throw caution to the wind when Dublin were a man down for the first ten minutes of the second half. All teams at this level, I presume, make plans for these circumstances as they do arise when playing Dublin.”

“The same applies when your own side have 14. You need a plan on how to set up. For the first couple of minutes of the ten Dublin sauntered around holding possession while Mayo sat back. They needed to push up and force turnovers.

“Dublin with 14 would probably beat everyone else with 15, but fortune sometimes favours the brave and Mayo might as well have been beaten by ten as five.”

O’Rourke felt that even a man down, Dublin were always threatening. They even had the chance to put the game to bed in that ten minute spell.

“Even while holding back a covering player, Dublin created a great goal chance in that period, Con O’Callaghan fumbled when Dean Rock was waiting at the back post for another easy tap in.

“That would have finished it much earlier and thousands of TVs would have been switched straight away to Farming in Ulster, Love Island or The Riordans.”

Colm O’Rourke split Dublin.

Earlier this month, Colm O’Rourke claimed that Dublin should be split into “three or four” after their semi-final win over Cavan. Joe Brolly responded to that claim after watching the analysis on TV.

O’Rourke said on RTÉ: “I suppose it shows the gap that there is in class between Dublin and the rest. They’re like the grim reaper when anybody comes here. They just put them away with ruthless efficiency.

“This is the future. This isn’t going to stop this year or next year. We could be looking at Dublin going for 10 in a row.

“They have under 20 teams coming up. Their under 20 team is already in the All-Ireland final.”

"What we have is a flawed county system" Colm O'Rourke has his say on the current state of the game ahead of #DUBvMAYO Watch the build-up live on @RTE2 @RTEPlayer #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/tcTmVNiLCM — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 19, 2020

O’Rourke believes that the only solution in splitting Dublin.

“But the only answer for the future has to be that Dublin will have three or four teams. Otherwise everybody else is wasting their time.

“Eventually someone is going to have to sit down and have a serious discussion about what we’re going to do with Dublin.

“Not only have they the numbers, the finances and everything else. They probably have the best players that we have ever seen.”

