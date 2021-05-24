Colm O’Rourke tells Eamonn Fitzmaurice he managed ‘most defensive Kerry team ever’

“We’d only six backs that day Colm!”

Colm O’Rourke told Eamonn Fitzmaurice he managed the “most defensive Kerry team ever” during RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday highlights show.

O’Rourke was making reference to Kerry’s performance in the 2014 All-Ireland final where they set-up to match Donegal’s defensive game, leading to a low-scoring victory for the Kingdom.

The former Meath footballer was speaking after Kerry and Dublin’s Allianz National League draw in Semple Stadium, which leaves both sides joint-top of Division 1 South.

The three-time All-Star couldn’t help having a little dig in Fitzmaurice’s direction, welcoming his new colleague to the wonderful world of TV punditry.

“Of course when you had that famous All-Ireland final with Donegal, it was the most defensive Kerry team ever in the history of the game,” O’Rourke told Fitzmaurice on Allianz League Sunday.

'That day below in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Kerry absolutely set up too defensively' Eamonn Fitzmaurice talks about lessons Kerry are trying to learn from last year's shock defeat to Cork ' #RTEGAA #RTESport #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/aTgMO2kdZ4 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 23, 2021

“So Kerry will celebrate an All-Ireland win this year no matter what way they beat Dublin, if they get to the final of course.”

The 2014 All-Ireland winning manager was well able for his fellow TV pundit, giving a quick lighthearted reply in the circumstances.

Fitzmaurice responded laughing: “We’d only six backs that day Colm!”

Fitzmaurice is a welcome addition to this year’s Sunday Game team, while also having his Irish Examiner column, and gave his opinion on what Peter Keane’s defensive tactics will be later in the summer.

“We saw today why Peter Keane is working on his defensive set-up, why he is trying to get the balance right,” Fitzmaurice explained to presenter Joanne Cantwell.

“To beat Dublin, you have to shut them out in terms of goals. Conceding four goals, you are not going to beat them.

'I think it's simply a mistake by the referee' Were Kerry denied a legitimate goal today against Dublin at Thurles? #RTEGAA #RTESport #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/dTcak1t5N1 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 23, 2021

“He’s going to continue to work on that. They are going to continue to try and get the balance with what they did against Galway last week and what they did today against Dublin.

“They will work on that for the rest of the league and Munster Championship. When Kerry get the extra bodies back, they will also keep a better shape up front.

“That day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, there was a lack of shape up front. The outlet wasn’t there. The balance is better at the moment and I think it will get better.”

