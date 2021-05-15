Kerry put down a marker for later in the summer.

David Clifford scored a stunning hat-trick against Galway as Kerry announced their arrival as major contenders for this year’s All-Ireland.

The 2020 National League champions defeated Pádraic Joyce’s side 4-21 to 0-11, with Clifford contributing 3-6 in a dominant display.

Kerry 2020.

Kerry endured a frustrating campaign last year, having lost the All-Ireland final replay to Dublin the year before.

It was expected that the Kingdom would challenge the Dubs in 2020 in order to gain revenge for the five-in-a-row in 2019, the first time a county has ever won five All-Irelands in succession.

Nevertheless, they came unstuck against Munster rivals Cork in the provincial semi-final, and with the new knockout format in place, Kerry departed the scene before the All-Ireland series.

Donie Buckley left his coaching role in the set-up and, with seemingly no replacement, there were question marks hanging over Peter Keane and his side.

David Clifford Kerry hat-trick.

However, they were back to a more attacking style of football against a Galway side who never got going during the game.

Man of the match Clifford produced a sensational hat-trick, with three different finishes required for each goal.

His first came when 2019 Young Footballer of the Year Seán O’Shea played a one-two with inside forward Killian Spillane before popping the ball over to the Fossa clubman who palmed the ball into the net.

David Clifford with his second GOAL for @Kerry_Official v @Galway_GAA in the Allianz League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/dlv91xRZ08 — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 15, 2021

The same three combined for Clifford’s second goal of the game, after Spillane’s looped kick-pass was caught by O’Shea.

The centre-forward turned back and played the ball out to the 2018 Young Footballer of the Year who struck the ball low and hard with his left foot into the bottom right-hand corner.

The best was yet to come as Kerry’s number 13 got his hat-trick in the 40th minute.

Nothing to see here, only David Clifford completing his Kerry hat-trick with an outrageous “soccer style” dummy 🔥

pic.twitter.com/ubNqkebnyn — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 15, 2021

David Clifford’s ‘soccer style’ goal.

After Paul Geaney was involved in a scramble, Paudie Clifford sliced the ball off the ground.

It fell beautifully to younger brother David who took a touch along the ground before seemingly setting himself up for the left foot finish.

However, he beautifully rolled over the ball with his left, leaving Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power and full-back Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin lying on the ground.

With the time and space needed, Clifford paused before side-footing the ball in with his left, soccer style, to complete the hat-trick.

Read More About: allianz national league, david clifford, kerry gaa