The pair want the GAA club game to return first.

Ciaran Whelan and Bernard Brogan have added their voices to those looking for the GAA to take a club-first approach again in 2021.

Whelan was speaking following the announcement that inter-county matches will not resume until May at the earliest.

Ciaran Whelan.

The former Dublin midfielder was forthright in his views, believing a club-first approach in 2021 would be the best way forward for the GAA to return.

“Not looking likely any inter-county GAA until at least May – surely club now first,” Whelan tweeted.

He stated that it was “unreasonable” to leave club players waiting until September to play Championship games and proposed a later start date for the inter-county campaign.

Not looking likely any inter county GAA until at least May – surely club now first. Unreasonable to leave club players waiting till sep to play champo games after a tough few months. Inter county later in year with some crowds hopefully after vaccine program? — Ciaran Whelan (@whelo35) February 23, 2021

A social media user tweeted the Sunday Game analyst that it would be better for club players to play league games in the summer followed by the Championship later in the year.

However, Whelan maintained that club players should not have to wait for a full inter-county season to be completed.

Fair point Peter and that is alternative plan. Just think it will be harsh on club players waiting for full inter county season to complete. Some league comps in counties are meaningless. — Ciaran Whelan (@whelo35) February 23, 2021

Bernard Brogan.

Whelan’s former Dublin teammate Bernard Brogan also rowed in behind the idea – pointing out that the majority of the GAA players are club players

“Agree with Whelo here,” Brogan tweeted in response.

“The benefits for the 98% of GAA who are club players and all that goes with getting back on the pitch far outweighs any argument for inter-county.”

Agree with Whelo here, the benefits for the 98% of Gaa who are club players and all that goes with getting back on the pitch far outweighs any argument for inter country. https://t.co/TE2pNgfd37 — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) February 23, 2021

The GAA is currently pressing ahead with a roadmap to restart inter-county action in early May.

Nevertheless, the association has always maintained that it will be flexible in its approach when it comes to the 2021 calendar. So, the idea for club games to return first has not been completely ruled out.

