“Devastated but counting my blessings. Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drugs.”

Bríd Stack has given her first statement since the horrible neck injury she suffered when playing for the Great Western Sydney Giants.

Bríd Stack

Her club confirmed on Sunday that Stack had suffered a neck injury and was hospitalised “following spinal precaution protocols.”

The Cork star endured the injury during a practice match with Adelaide Crows, with the final whistle being blown straight after due to the severity of the injury.

However, despite the worse fears, Stack will not require any surgery, instead wearing a neck brace in the short-term.

Devastated but counting my blessings. Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drugs 🙌 Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with @GWSGIANTS, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide & to a little man whose hugs make everything better🧡 pic.twitter.com/E5AFQm2mbw — Bríd Stack (@BridStackie) January 20, 2021

Statement

The 11-time All-Ireland winner released a statement via Twitter earlier, confirming she was devastated with the news but also counting her blessings.

“Devastated but counting my blessings. Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drug,” Stack tweeted.

“Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with Great Western Sydney Giants, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide & to a little man whose hugs make everything better.”

Ebony Marinoff

Adelaide Crows player Ebony Marinoff had been charged with “forceful front-on contact” and handed a three-match ban, which is a record for an AFLW player.

Despite the severity of the injury, Marinoff and Adelaide are set to appeal the ‘unjust and disproportionate ban for the challenge on Bríd Stack.

The hearing is set to be heard on Thursday evening.