Allianz National Hurling League round-up

Antrim caused the shock of the day with a sensational victory over Clare.

The Allianz National Leagues got underway this weekend, so we have rounded up all of Sunday’s action below.

On Saturday, Galway defeated Westmeath comfortably, Kilkenny had five points to spare over Dublin while Limerick and Tipperary shared the spoils.

Cork 5-22 1-27 Waterford.

Cork started their Allianz League campaign with a five-star showing over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels were the more efficient of the two sides throughout the game, and three late goals gave Kieran Kingston’s side a seven-point victory at the finish.

Cork lead by seven at the break but Waterford cut the gap back to four, with just five minutes remaining.

However, Cork’s late goal burst gave them the two points in a 5-22 to 1-27 victory.

Antrim 1-21 0-22 Clare.

Antrim marked their return to Division 1 hurling with a thoroughly deserved two-point win over Clare at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

The 10/1 outsiders caused a sensational shock against a Clare side who couldn’t cope with the Saffrons’ intensity throughout the game.

Antrim were six points behind after 13 minutes but then responded by outscoring Clare 1-6 to 0-3 to bring the sides level, with their goal coming from Ciaran Clarke. Clare responded and lead 0-16 to 1-11 at the break.

The second period saw the two sides trade scores throughout the half and they were level heading into the dying moments of the game.

Up stepped Neil McManus, who hit an unbelievable score from his own half that sealed an incredible victory for Antrim.

Brilliant point here by Neil McManus to put @AontroimGAA in the lead again! pic.twitter.com/Yir6VmcpUm — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 9, 2021

Wexford 4-17 0-10 Laois.

Davy Fitzgerald was disappointed with his side’s performance, despite a comfortable victory over Laois in their Division 1B National League opener.

Wexford’s 2-2 in injury time put a gloss on the scoreline as they cruised to a 19-point victory.

Laois had managed to reduce the lead to seven points with five minutes of normal time remaining, but they would not score for the rest of the game.

Mikie Dwyer – who lined up at 13 despite being named at 12, much to the confusion of the Wexford GAA Twitter admin – scored Wexford’s two first-half goals to give them a 2-6 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Wexford managed to keep their Leinster rivals at arm’s length for the second-half and their late scoring spree sealed an opening day victory.

Allianz National League Division 1 and 2 results.

Division 1A.

Cork 5-22 1-27 Waterford

Westmeath 1-16 5-34 Galway (Sat)

Limerick 0-20 0-20 Tipperary (Sat)

Division 1B.

Antrim 1-21 0-22 Clare

Wexford 4-17 0-10 Laois

Dublin 0-18 1-20 Kilkenny (Sat)

Division 2A.

Kerry 4-18 0-19 Down

Meath 3-09 3-25 Offaly

Carlow 3-19 0-17 Wicklow

Division 2B.

Donegal 1-13 1-11 Roscommon

Mayo 0-21 0-16 Derry

