Alan Brogan explains why the GAA shouldn’t split Dublin in two

Alan Brogan believes that the day the GAA decide to split Dublin “will be the day the GAA effectively sacrifices its soul.”

Brogan was responding to a number of calls for Dublin to be split over the weekend. These calls included Colm O’Rourke who feels Dublin should be split into ‘three or four‘.

Identity.

Writing in the Irish Independent, the former Dublin forward believes identity is an integral part of the GAA.

“The GAA is largely about identity. Without that sense of place, it’s just another sporting organisation.

“Identity is the cultural driver behind the whole thing.

“We rejoice when we beat certain counties because of what we think that says about us and because of how we feel about them.”

Representing Dublin.

The St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh Club man feels few experiences in his life have the same emotion as representing Dublin. He has also waded in strongly, saying the day Dublin is split in two would be the day the GAA sells its soul.

“Few experiences in life prompt the same extremes of emotion as backing your county. Few in my life can compare with playing for Dublin.

“And when we gather to celebrate or commiserate or analyse, it’s not just as followers of a football or hurling team. It’s about our county, our club. Our people.

“The day that dynamic is removed from the GAA, either by splitting a county or amalgamating others, will be the day the GAA effectively sacrifices its soul.

2009 Pat Gilroy story.

Brogan recalled a story from 2009 where Pat Gilroy “brought us out to the Poolbeg Lighthouse off Sandymount Strand.”

“It was a clear day and in one direction, you could see out as far as Dalkey in the deep Southside of the city. To the North, you could make out the coast and town of Sutton.

“It might sound a bit schmaltzy but Pat wanted to hammer home that sense of who we, the Dublin football team, were, the place and the people we were representing every time we played and trained. And it resonated with a lot of fellas.”

Representing all of Dublin.

The 2011 Player of the Year considers it a massive “privilege to play for Dublin” and always felt he was representing all of Dublin, not just his local area.

“I represented Dublin, the county. Not the Navan Road, where my club is. Or Castleknock, where I live. But all of Dublin. Northside. Southside. Inner-city. The lot.”

Championship restructure.

However, the three-time All-Star winner offered his alternative solution to a championship restructure. He feels Dublin should be taken out of Croke Park and also suggested a Champions League-style format.

“If the major single problem is the Dublin footballers winning, then stop playing all their matches in Croke Park. End the obsession with the provincial system in the championships and make it an open draw or a group/knockout competition with no geographic stipulations.

“Make a competition where they’re as likely to play in Omagh or Killarney or Castlebar in the first round as they are in Croke Park.”

Dublin is 1 county, not a North and a South..find other ways but forget about splitting the county.. https://t.co/9rJHgmbKSz — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) December 8, 2020

Alan Brogan also believes splitting Dublin would only favour the other Division 1 teams and you would still have an imbalance at county level.

“But what practical effect would splitting Dublin do?

“Who would it benefit? Let’s be honest about this. The answer is Kerry and Mayo. It wouldn’t do anything for the weaker counties. Nothing.”

The debate is set to rumble on ahead of the December 19th All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo.

Read More About: Alan Borgan, Dublin, GAA