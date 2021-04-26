It had been believed that O’Shea may have suffered a long-term injury.

Aidan O’Shea is reportedly set to be back to full fitness in time for Mayo’s championship campaign, after initial reports had suggested he could be out for the season.

Mayo are scheduled to take on Sligo in the Connacht quarter-final, with the winners facing Leitrim in the semi-final.

Aidan O’Shea injury.

O’Shea was forced to leave the pitch during a Mayo training session at MacHale Park in Castlebar last Tuesday.

It was thought that the knee injury might rule him out for Mayo’s National League and championship campaigns, with early reports suggesting that he might have picked up a cruciate ligament tear.

However, The Connaught Telegraph reports that the Breaffy midfielder may only miss one or two of Mayo’s opening National League fixtures, despite not attending Mayo training last weekend.

Mayo’s 2021 fixtures.

Mayo’s Connacht title defence opener against Sligo will follow their National League campaign, which involves competing in Division 2.

They will play round-robin games against Down, Meath and Westmeath in their group, with the top two qualifying for the promotion semi-finals and the bottom two facing off in relegation play-offs.

O’Shea has played a pivotal role for Mayo over recent years and he was involved in the All-Ireland final defeats of 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The 30-year-old has played 58 consecutive championship games for his county since missing the 2012 Connacht semi-final against Leitrim, and he will be hoping to keep that run going this year against Sligo.

Allianz National League fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Allianz National League fixtures were announced last week, with Dublin due to play all their league games outside of Croke Park for the first time since 2010.

They face away games to Roscommon and Galway, in between their ‘home game’ against Kerry which will now take place at Semple Stadium, bringing about memories of their 2001 epic quarter-final battles.

Dublin will travel to Dr Hyde Park to take on Roscommon on Sunday, May 16 in their opener.

Kerry begin the defence of their title against Galway in Tralee on May 15 while Tyrone host Donegal in Division 1 North on the same day. On the Sunday, Monaghan take on Armagh in the remaining Division 1 game on the opening weekend.

