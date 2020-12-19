2021 GAA Calendar – National Leagues to be split North/South

The GAA are set to confirm the 2021 calendar changes next week.

According to Pundit Arena sources, the GAA are expected to announce the new 2021 calendar next week.

2020 was an unprecedented year for the GAA with club championships taking place before inter-county. However, for 2021 the GAA have opted for a ‘county first’ approach.

Gaelic Football.

National Leagues.

It is believed that the National Gaelic football leagues will start from Saturday February 27th and run until the league finals on Sunday April 4th. The four divisions will be split into two, North and South.

Division 1 North

Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh

Division 1 South

Kerry, Dublin, Roscommon, Galway

Division 2 North

Meath, Down, Mayo, Westmeath

Division 2 South

Clare, Cork, Laois, Kildare

Division 3 North

Derry, Fermanagh, Longford, Cavan

Division 3 South

Limerick, Wicklow, Offaly, Tipperary

Division 4 North

Leitrim, Louth, Antrim, Sligo

Division 4 South

Wexford, Carlow, Waterford, London*

Each team will play three group games, with a draw deciding which counties get two home games. The top two in each group progress to their respective league semi-finals. This will then be followed by a league final.

The bottom two teams in Division 1-3 will go into the relegation semi-finals with both losers moving down a division for 2022.

Bottom two teams in Division 4 will play a Shield semi-final and then final.

*London’s participation will be decided based on restrictions in 2021.

Championship.

The 2021 inter-county senior football championship is scheduled start on 17-18 April.

Provincial championships followed by qualifiers will take place with no Super 8s, replaced instead by the old quarter-final knockout format.

Any team in Division 3 or 4 (outside Cavan and Tipperary) that do not reach their provincial finals will take part in the Tailteann Cup.

It is believed that the games will be knockout with semi-finals taking place as a double header in Croke Park on Sunday June 6th. The final will be curtain raiser to the All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final on June 26/27.

Hurling.

Hurling is believed to be following a similar format to normal years in the National Leagues with the counties split into Division 1a, 1b, 2a, 2b, 3a and 3b. The only difference being that there will be no quarter or semi-finals.

Championship will stay as a knock-out format with back-door qualifiers.

Club Championships.

The main club championship window will take place from July 25th to October 24th.

RTÉ are also reporting the changes here.

