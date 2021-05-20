Preview and predictions for this weekend’s hurling action, with some excellent games in store

There are some excellent hurling games to preview this weekend, including a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final.

This promises to be a superb week of hurling action. There are a couple of box-office ties in store and hopefully the focus this week will be on the action instead of the rules. We’ve looked at all 15 of this weekend’s hurling games.

Some of the standout ties include Tipperary vs Galway, Waterford vs Limerick and Kilkenny vs Waterford. We’ve taken a look at all 15 games taking place this weekend.

Saturday.

Clash of the titans on Saturday afternoon.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Tipperary vs Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1:30 pm (John Keenan, Wicklow), Eir Sport.

This is probably the stand-out hurling tie of the weekend. These two teams have played out some real thrillers over the past few seasons, dating back to 2015. Last year’s All-Ireland quarter final was a superb game of hurling. Galway won narrowly in the end and Tipp will be gunning for revenge.

Galway are unbeaten in the last four meetings between these sides. Shane O’Neill’s side have been superb in their opening two encounters. They should make it third time lucky and take command of this group.

Verdict: Galway.

Antrim will put it up to Dublin and have a strong chance of winning.

Division 1B

Dublin vs Antrim, Parnell Park, Dublin, 5:00 pm (Sean Cleere, Antrim), GAAGO.

Antrim have been superb so far. They defeated Clare, which was one of the biggest hurling shocks of the modern era and they competed admirably against Kilkenny. Dublin were flat against Kilkenny, though Mattie Kenny’s side hurled well in patches against Laois last week and emerged with an eight-point win.

Dublin should win, but it will be a very tight match.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 3A

Sligo vs Armagh, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 2 pm (Alan Kelly, Galway).

Verdict: Armagh.

Longford vs Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2 pm (Michael Kennedy, Tipperary).

Verdict: Tyrone.

Sunday.

Wexford hoping to win five in a row against Kilkenny.

Division 1B

Kilkenny vs Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, 2pm (Colm Lyons, Cork), TG4 app.

This has the potential to be a superb game of hurling. It was one of the weekend’s hardest hurling games to predict. Wexford have a superb record against Kilkenny lately, winning the last four meetings between the teams. Davy Fitzgerald would love nothing more than to maintain that record on Sunday.

Kilkenny have played relatively well in their opening two games, defeating Dublin and Antrim. This one is very hard to call. Kilkenny might just do enough.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Clare and Laois hope to end losing streak.

Laois vs Clare, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm (Patrick Murphy, Carlow), GAAGO.

This will be an interesting affair. Clare are in serious relegation trouble if they lose and could find themselves in a play-off. There was only one point between the teams in the 2020 championship.

Clare are sweating on the fitness of Tony Kelly. Brian Lohan’s side have lost their last three games, while Laois have lost their last five. One team is going to end their bad run of results on Sunday and it should be Clare.

Verdict: Clare.

Division 1A

Cork vs Westmeath, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm (Thomas Walsh, Waterford), GAAGO

Westmeath performed admirably against Waterford last weekend. While Cork have put together two solid performances.

There were only four points between the teams when they met in the 2020 league. Cork should win this one with a bit more to spare.

Verdict: Cork.

Limerick hoping for their eighth successive Waterford win.

Waterford vs Limerick, Walsh Park, Waterford, 3:45 pm (Paud O’Dwyer, Carlow), TG4.

This is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final and Munster championship final, while it’s also a replica of the 2019 league final. The common denominator in all of those games is a Limerick win.

John Kiely’s side were 14 games unbeaten before losing to Galway last weekend. The All-Ireland champions will aim to bounce back with a win here and they should have too much for Waterford.

Limerick have won their last seven matches against Waterford and they should stretch that to eight on Sunday.

Verdict: Limerick.

Division 2A

Kerry vs Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1 pm (Shane Hynes, Galway).

Kerry were awful against Offaly last week and lost out by 21 points. It was a terrible display from a county making a lot of progress in recent years. Fintan O’Connor’s side are unlikely to be promoted now, so they will have one eye on the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Meath played very badly against Offaly in round one, but bounced back well to beat Wicklow last weekend. Kerry should be too strong for them – they beat Meath twice last year in league and championship.

Verdict: Kerry.

Down and Offaly hurling hoping to keep making strides this weekend.

Carlow vs Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2 pm (Thomas Gleeson, Dublin)

If Offaly win this game they will almost certainly be promoted. Even a draw will do from their perspective. Michael Fennelly’s side have played very well in their opening two games and Carlow suffered a desperately disappointing result last weekend. The 2018 Joe McDonagh champions lost out away to Down and will likely lose again this weekend.

Verdict: Offaly

Wicklow vs Down, Joule Park, Aughrim, 2 pm (Chris Mooney, Dublin).

Down had one of their best results in recent times when they beat Carlow last weekend. Ronan Sheehan is doing a very good job and they will be hopeful of beating Wicklow and securing their survival.

Verdict: Down.

Division 2B

Donegal vs Mayo, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2 pm (Kevin Parke, Antrim).

Donegal took a heavy beating against Kildare last week and Mayo had a great win against Derry in round one. Mayo should win this and gain revenge for last year’s Nicky Rackard Cup final defeat.

Kildare vs Derry, Hawkfield, 4pm (Kevin Jordan, Tipperary).

Kildare are a very strong side and should pick up their second win here, which would leave them in a great position for promotion. Derry are a decent side and would have been bitterly disappointed to lose to Mayo in their first game.

Verdict: Kildare.

Division 3B

Fermanagh vs Leitrim, Brewster Park, Enniskillen (Kevin Brady, Louth)

Verdict: Leitrim

Louth vs Cavan, Darver (Gearoid McGrath, Wexford)

Verdict: Louth

