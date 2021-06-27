Waterford vs Clare players rating: Clare advance to face Tipperary

Waterford vs Clare player ratings.

Here are our player ratings following Clare’s 1-22 to 0-21 victory over Waterford in the Munster hurling championship quarter-final. Clare will now play Tipperary in the semi-final next week.

Waterford player ratings.

Billy Nolan – 7.

Nolan played well for Waterford and did as much as could be expected considering the circumstances.

Shane Fives – 6.

Fives did not have his best game in a Waterford jersey and was sin-binned before half-time.

Conor Gleeson – 6.

Gleeson did not make too much impact in the match.

Shane McNulty – 6.

McNulty was not as involved in proceedings as much as he would have wanted to have been.

Calum Lyons – 6.

Lyons did score a point from play but was given the impossible task of marking Tony Kelly and the Clare forward definitely won that battle.

Iarlaith Daly – 6.

Daly did not stand out in the game.

Kevin Moran – 6.

Moran was substituted before half-time which may have been a tad harsh. He was by no means the worst player on the pitch.

Austin Gleeson – 7.

Gleeson did okay contributing three points from play but you would get the feeling that Waterford need more from him if they’re to make any impact in the qualifiers.

Darragh Lyons – 6.

Waterford struggled at midfield and Lyons was replaced in the second half.

Peter Hogan – 6.

Hogan hit a few shots wide before his substitution in the 63rd minute.

Jack Fagan – 6.

Fagan is normally a very good, consistent performer but this wasn’t one of his best days.

Stephen Bennett – 7.

Bennett was very reliable for Waterford from place-balls and ended up scoring 11 points. The Ballysaggart star was one of his county’s better performers.

Dessie Hutchinson – 6.

Hutchinson has huge potential but was very well marshalled by the Clare defence.

Shane Bennett – 6.

Bennett was very quiet in the inside-forward line and may be disappointed with his display.

Jack Prendergast – 6.

Prendergast tried hard throughout but couldn’t get a break.

Replacements – 8.

Waterford’s subs actually made a big difference as four players introduced scored for the Deise.

Clare player ratings.

Eibhear Quilligan – 7.

Quilligan was solid for Clare and his puck-outs were fine.

Rory Hayes – 8.

All of the Clare defence were very impressive and Hayes was no different. He kept Dessie Hutchinson very quiet.

Conor Cleary – 7.

Cleary played very well at full-back and made very few errors.

Paul Flanagan – 7.

Flanagan was reliable and efficient for Clare at corner-back.

Diarmuid Ryan – 8.

Ryan had an excellent game and scored a point from play.

John Conlon – 7.



Conlon can also play in the forwards but he showed his versatility here with a very solid display at centre-back.

Paidi Fitzpatrick – 7.

Paidi Fitzpatrick was decent for Clare throughout.

Colm Galvin – 7.

Galvin is one of his side’s best players and he recently returned to the Clare fold. The Clonlara hurler aided Clare’s excellent display.

Tony Kelly – 9.

Kelly is one of the best hurlers in the country and he tore Waterford apart on this occasion. The Clare sharpshooter scored 1-12, including five points from play and a well-taken penalty.

Cathal Malone – 7.

Malone worked hard for Brian Lohan’s side and registered a point.

David Reidy – 8.

Reidy made an impact for Clare at half-forward and ended the game with two points from play.

Ryan Taylor – 8.

Taylor had one of his best matches in a Clare jersey and scored two very neat points.

Ian Galvin – 7.

Galvin showed very well for the ball and finished with one point from play.

Aron Shanagher – 8.

Shanagher did everything for Clare apart from score. He was very efficient and played as a target man and caused Waterford a lot of problems throughout.

Aidan McCarthy – 8.

Aidan McCarthy was excellent for Clare and scored three points from play. The Inagh/Kilnamona star helped guide Clare to victory.

Replacements – 6.

Clare’s bench did not make a huge impact on the game.

