Tomas Ó’Sé suggests GAA made a mistake by not playing Dublin vs Kerry league final

Tomas Ó’Sé feels that the GAA have missed out on a massive marketing opportunity by not playing the Gaelic football league final between Dublin and Kerry.

Writing in Saturday’s Irish Independent, the former Kerry star explained why he felt the game should have gone ahead.

Kerry face Clare in Munster championship on June 26th.

“How is it that we couldn’t have a Dublin-Kerry league final – a game that would surely have be a marketing team’s dream – ostensibly because Kerry have a championship game the weekend after next?” Ó’Sé wrote.

“After all, there are a dozen counties in Leinster, only half of that in Munster. Yet, Kerry are the ones going into championship action first.

“How on earth has the GAA allowed itself miss that open goal of a Dublin-Kerry league final just as the Euros are heating up and the Lions tour and Olympics come rolling into view?”

Tomas Ó’Sé won five All-Ireland medals with Kerry.

Ó’Sé suggested the gap between the stronger and weaker counties is widening and he remarked how Cavan and Tipperary were way off the pace tactically in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-finals.

Both sides lost by a combined total of 28 points.

“When Kerry and Donegal made a mess of things last year, Dublin were home and hosed. And on what we’ve seen this year, Donegal have gone a little backwards since,” he wrote.

“There was a tactical gulf between Dublin and Cavan and between Mayo and Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland semi-finals that took a lot of the sheen off those breakthrough provincial title victories. The current structure can only widen that gulf.”

