Tomas Ó Sé considers Clare to be the second-best team in Munster

Former Kerry Gaelic football star Tomas Ó Sé feels that Clare are the second-best side in Munster.

The former defender played club football with Nemo Rangers in Cork and his comments may not be well-received on Leeside!

Writing in his Saturday Irish Independent column, O’Sé explained his reasoning behind having Clare as the second-best team in the province.

Kerry face Clare in the Munster championship quarter-final.

“I’ll put it on the record here that I consider Clare the second-best team in Munster. Yes, Cork beat them in the league when it was needed but, in terms of consistency, Clare in the Collins era have been far more reliable,” Ó Sé wrote.

“They’re quick-thinking on the line and honest in how they communicate things. In other words, there’s zero bulls**t.

“But they must be sick to the teeth at being pitched into championship action against those green and gold jerseys by the patent unfairness of an outdated provincial system.

“Do they face a psychological barrier against Kerry at this stage? Yeah, I’d say they absolutely do.”

Tomas Ó Sé won five All-Ireland titles with Kerry.

Ó Sé reckons there will be three steps for Kerry to take if they’re to win the All-Ireland, with the first step being the Munster final.

“I see three pivotal steps for Kerry this year and, if I’m honest, this isn’t the first,” he wrote.

“The first will be avenging last year’s defeat to Cork, assuming that the teams meet of course. The second will be dealing with Ulster’s champions in an All-Ireland semi-final.

“Those two steps safely completed, then it’ll be time to deal with Dublin.”

