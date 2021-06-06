Round-up of Sunday’s hurling matches.

A Joe Canning masterclass was the highlight of round four of the national hurling league. We have put together a round-up of Sunday’s nine hurling matches.

Galway impressive in eight-point win.

The main action took place in Pearse Stadium where Galway claimed a 4-28 to 3-23 victory over Waterford. Joe Canning produced a brilliant performance for Galway, who trailed by seven points at one stage.

Shane O’Neills side have a chance of finishing top of division 1A if they beat Cork in round five.

Kilkenny secured their place at the top of division 1B following a 10-point win over Laois. This was Kilkenny’s seventh victory in eight matches and the defeat ensures that Laois will be in a relegation play-off.

Laois and Westmeath to meet in relegation decider.

Seamus Plunkett’s side will face Westmeath in the relegation play-off as the Lake county suffered a 4-27 to 0-16 loss against Tipperary.

Tipperary cruised to victory and Liam Sheedy’s side are unbeaten after four rounds of the league. The 2019 All-Ireland champions held an 11-point lead at the interval and pushed on for a very comfortable 23 point victory.

Robert Byrne will be suspended for the last round against Waterford after he was shown a straight red card.

Offaly’s victory over Down sees them return to division one.

In division 2A, the Offaly hurlers secured promotion following an 18-point win over Down. Ronan Sheehan’s side defeated Offaly in the 2020 Christy Ring Cup but the Midlands side got their revenge here and will compete in division one in 2022.

Carlow claimed a comprehensive victory over Meath, while in division 2B, Derry defeated their near neighbours Donegal.

Kildare’s excellent form continued with a 27-point win over Kildare whilst in division 3B there were wins for Cavan and Louth.

Sunday’s hurling results.

Division 1A.

Galway 4-28 Waterford 3-23

Westmeath 0-16 Tipperary 4-27

Division 1B.

Kilkenny 1-29 Laois 0-22

Division 2A.

Offaly 5-25 Down 1-19

Meath 0-17 Carlow 5-28

Division 2B.

Roscommon 0-10 Kildare 4-25

Derry 3-22 Donegal 3-21

Division 3B.

Leitrim 1-17 Cavan 1-20

Louth 3-16 Fermanagh 0-15

Read More About: GAA, Hurling, joe canning, round up