Round-up of Sunday’s hurling action as Waterford defeat Limerick

We look back at Sunday’s hurling action as Waterford gain revenge over Limerick.

Waterford defeated Limerick in a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final, in what was the pick of Sunday’s hurling league action.

Limerick started the game well and held a five-point lead after 28 minutes, though the game changed completely when Limerick target man Seamus Flanagan was sent off after being shown a straight red card and Limerick held a 0-13 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

Seamus Flanagan’s red card changed the game.

Waterford kept narrowing the gap, however, and the game’s key score arrived in the 50th minute, when Jack Fagan found the net for the home side.

This gave Liam Cahill’s charges a one-point lead and they pushed on for a four-point victory to pick up their second win in as many weekends. Limerick had won the last seven meetings between the teams so the All-Ireland runners up will have been thrilled to end that losing record.

John Kiely’s side are now winless after three games and they finished the game with 13 men after Kyle Hayes was shown a red card in stoppage time. The All-Ireland champions had been 14 games unbeaten before two successive defeats.

Clare beat Laois in Sunday’s other division one action.

Clare ended their losing streak with a 13-point victory over Laois in the other division one game and that should be enough to see Brian Lohan’s side remain in the division for next year.

Clare were without the services of talisman Tony Kelly, though they coped well without him and pushed on for a comfortable win. Laois must beat Antrim in their next game to avoid a relegation play-off.

In division 2A, there were wins for Kerry, Offaly and Down. Wicklow are now almost certain to be relegated after suffering a heavy defeat against Down, while Offaly will be promoted if they win their final two games after today’s victory over Carlow. Shane Conway was back in action for Kerry, who claimed a narrow win over Meath.

In division 2B both Kildare and Donegal had comprehensive wins, while Fermanagh and Louth emerged victorious in division 3B.

Division 1A:

Waterford 1-22 Limerick 0-21

Division 1B:

Laois 1-17 Clare 2-27

Division 2A:

Kerry 1-24 Meath 0-24

Carlow 1-17 Offaly 2-25

Wicklow 0-14 Down 3-26

Division 2B:

Donegal 4-18 Mayo 0-13

Kildare 5-17 Derry 1-14

Division 3B:

Louth 0-19 Cavan 2-12

Fermanagh 1-19 Leitrim 1-11

