We round up Sunday’s Gaelic football action as Dublin begin the 2021 season with a win.

Six in a row All-Ireland Gaelic football champions Dublin made a great start to their 2021 campaign, claiming a 1-22 to 0-16 win over Roscommon on Sunday. Dublin were always in control and were awarded three penalties over the course of the game, converting one of them.

They were ahead by 1-12 to 0-9 at half-time and ended up easing to a nine-point win. Dublin were without the services of their manager Dessie Farrell, who was serving a suspension.

In the top division’s other game, Armagh picked up a 1-16 to 1-12 victory over Monaghan. Armagh were always in control throughout in what was their first division one game in nine years.

Armagh win in division one for first time in nine years.

Stefan Campbell scored a penalty for Armagh in the second minute and that set the tone of their day as Kieran McGeeney’s side claimed a four-point victory.

In division two there were wins for Clare and Meath. Clare claimed a seven-point victory over Laois and Meath defeated Westmeath by a single point.

Clare enjoyed a 1-8 to 0-5 lead at the break, with their goal coming from Daniel Walsh as Colm Collins’ side pushed on for a seven-point victory.

Meath edge their local rivals in a competitive encounter.

Meath claimed local bragging rights over their neighbours after they secured a narrow 0-16 to 0-15 win. Westmeath held a 0-8 to 0-7 lead at the interval and were ahead for nearly all of the game but couldn’t hold out, as Andy McEntee’s charges emerged victorious.

Offaly claimed a 1-14 to 1-10 win over Wicklow in the day’s only Division Three game, while Sligo defeated Leitrim in the sole division four encounter.

Sunday’s GAA results.

Division one:

Roscommon 0-16 Dublin 1-22

Monaghan 1-12 Armagh 1-16

Division two:

Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12

Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15

Division three:

Wicklow 1-10 Offaly 1-14

Division four:

Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18

Read More About: dublin gaa, National Football League