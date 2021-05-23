We round up Sunday’s Gaelic football action as Kerry and Dublin split points in thriller.

Kerry and Dublin could not be separated after a thrilling game of Gaelic football in the pick of Sunday’s action. Dublin went seven points up just after the interval and looked set for a win, though David Clifford was fantastic for Kerry.

Clifford’s scoring prowess got Kerry back into the game and the Fossa sharpshooter showed excellent composure to finish a penalty late on and seal a draw.

Con O’Callaghan was exceptional for Dublin. He and Clifford could be the two superstars of the next decade in a rivalry that looks sure to dominate the sport.

Galway bounce back with local derby victory.

Galway would have been disgusted with the manner of the defeat against Kerry last weekend and they improved an awful lot on Sunday to beat Roscommon by six points in Sunday’s other division clash.

Galway held a 1-7 to 0-8 lead at the interval and Padraic Joyce’s side pushed on for a six-point win. Roscommon are now in a relegation play-off though Galway can avoid that fate if they beat Dublin in round three.

In division two Meath claimed a seven-point win against Down, which ensures that they will be in a promotion play-off. Andy McEntee’s side led by two at half time and held out comfortably towards the end. Meath and Mayo are in a promotion play-off while Westmeath and Down will compete in relegation play-offs.

Colm Collins working his magic again.

Colm Collins’ Clare side claimed a three-point win away to Kildare against the odds. Collins has done an amazing job since taking over and in his eighth season in charge, Clare are still improving.

Kildare played very well against Cork last week though they could not replicate those performance levels again this week and a goal from substitute Joe McGann sealed the win for Clare.

In division four, Mickey Harte picked up his first win as Louth manager away to Leitrim, while Antrim are in a promotion play-off after winning at home to Sligo.

Division 1 South:

Dublin 4-9 Kerry 1-18

Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13

Division 2 North:



Meath 2-15 Down 0-14

Division 2 South:

Kildare 0-13 Clare 1-13

Division 4 North:

Leitrim 0-10 Louth 0-19

Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12

