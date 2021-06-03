Sky Sports announce the GAA Championship games they will show live this summer

12 GAA matches will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports have announced the GAA championship matches that they will broadcast live. The broadcasters will show 18 matches, with 12 of those games exclusive to Sky Sports.

The first live games shown will be on Saturday, June 26th with action from the Connacht and Munster football championships.

Mayo vs Sligo and Kerry vs Clare will commence the coverage which will be presented by Grainne McElwain.

Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy amongst the Sky Sports GAA pundits.

The Gaelic football pundits are Kieran Donaghy, Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness while JJ Delaney, Jamesie O’Connor and Ollie Canning will analyse the hurling.

There will also be a midweek GAA show called “Inside the Game” which will be presented by Brian Carney. That show will air every Wednesday at 9 pm from the 16th of June.

Sky Sports first showed live GAA games in 2014 and this will be their eighth season broadcasting the action.

Games will be shown on Sky Sports Arena.

CEO of Sky Ireland JD Buckley told Sky Sports at Thursday’s launch that he is excited ahead of the action.

“We are delighted to be broadcasting 18 games this year and, once again, in addition to all of the live action, we will be providing unique insights and analysis from some of the biggest names in GAA.” Buckley said.

“All of our 2021 GAA Championship fixtures and weekly episodes of Inside The Game will broadcast on Sky Sports Arena, which is available on every platform in Ireland.”

2021 live GAA games on Sky Sports.

June 26.

Sligo vs Mayo (F).

Kerry vs Clare (F).

July 3.

Galway vs Dublin/Antrim (H).

Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois (H).

Limerick vs Cork (H).

July 10.

Tyrone vs Cavan (F).

Tipperary vs Kerry/Clare (F).

July 17.

Qualifier Round one (H).

Ulster semi-final (F).

July 24.

Qualifier Round two (H).

Qualifier Round two (H)

July 31.

All-Ireland quarter-final (H).

August 7.

All-Ireland semi-final (H).

August 8

All-Ireland semi-final (H).

August 14

All-Ireland semi-final (F).

August 15

All-Ireland semi-final (F).

August 22

All-Ireland final (H).

August 29

All-Ireland final (F).

Read More About: GAA, sky sports