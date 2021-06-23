Shane O’Donnell ruled out of Waterford game with concussion

Shane O’Donnell and Aaron Fitzgerald will be unavailable against Waterford.

Clare manager Brian Lohan has given an injury update ahead of his sides Munster Championship clash with Waterford on Sunday.

The Banner County will be without the services of Shane O’Donnell and Aaron Fitzgerald this weekend.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Lohan confirmed that both players will miss the game.

Shane O’Donnell scored a hat-trick in 2013 All-Ireland final.

“Shane is out, he’s gone for the weekend,” Lohan said.

“He got a concussion before the Kilkenny game so obviously we have to abide by the return to play protocols, and he’s not ready to come back, so that’s it. Concussion is obviously a very serious matter now and we abide by those rules.

“Aaron Fitzgerald is also out, he got a bad belt in the game against Kilkenny and hasn’t recovered, so we’ll have to plan without him as well.”

Clare have not won a provincial championship for 23 years.

Lohan is hoping to have David McInerney available for selection on Sunday. McInerney was substituted with an injury during Clare’s last match against Kilkenny, but his manager is optimistic that the 28-year-old will be ready for the weekend.

“David McInerney came off injured in the first half of the Kilkenny game but we haven’t made a decision on him yet for the weekend, we’re hoping he’ll be fit to play,” the Clare manager said.

Waterford beat Clare in the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Waterford were victorious when both of these teams faced off in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final however, Clare had been on the winning side when the teams met in the 2018 and 2019 championships.

Clare have won their last three league encounters but the 2013 All-Ireland champions have not won a Munster title since 1998.

Waterford have not lifted the Mick Mackey Cup since 2010 and Liam Cahill’s side lost out in the Munster final and All-Ireland final in 2020.

The game throws in at 3:30 pm on Sunday and is live on RTE.

