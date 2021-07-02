Sean Boylan says money is not a factor in Dublin’s success

“The money has nothing to do with it.”

Legendary Meath manager Sean Boylan has suggested that money is not a reason for Dublin’s incredible Gaelic football achievements.

The capital footballers have won the last six All-Ireland titles and have won 10 successive Leinster championships.

The four-time All-Ireland winner would not like to see Dublin split up and feels voluntary service is the reason for their dominance.

Sean Boylan: Dublin’s success is not due to money.

“You think of the numbers playing in Dublin and they could maybe put out two or three teams. Now, I wouldn’t want to hear North Dublin, South Dublin, Fingal or whatever. Dublin is Dublin,” Boylan told the Irish Daily Star (Via the Irish Daily Mirror).

“You have to give credit to the people who are involved and the work they have done. People say that it’s the money that’s in it. Excuse me.

“The money has nothing to do with it. It’s voluntary service and people giving of their time. Full credit to them but we’ll get there yet.”

Dublin v Wexford in Leinster Championship quarter-final.

The Dublin footballers travel to face Wexford on Sunday in the Leinster Championship quarter-final. It will be the first provincial away game that Dublin have played since 2006.

Boylan’s native county are in action against Longford and Andy McEntee’s side will fancy their chances of progressing to the semi-final.

Dublin have been completely dominant in the Leinster championship in recent seasons and Dessie Farrell’s outfit have won 15 of the last 16 competitions dating back to 2005.

Meath were the last team to beat Dublin in the province with the Royal county registering a 5-9 to 0-13 win when the teams met in the 2010 championship.

Boylan oversaw All-Ireland final victories in 1987, 1988, 1996 and 1999 while he led Meath to their last All-Ireland final appearance in 2001 where they lost out to Galway.

Read More About: dublin gaa, sean boylan