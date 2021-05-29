Round-up of Saturday’s division three Gaelic football action

We round up Saturday’s Gaelic football games as division three play-off pairings are decided.

The play-off match-ups for division three of the national football leagues were determined following four exciting Gaelic football matches which took place on Saturday.

We round up the day’s third-tier league action and look at who is facing who in the play-offs.

Derry continued their fantastic form with win over Cavan.

In division three north, Derry footballers continued their excellent recent form with a 1-16 to 2-11 win away to Ulster champions Cavan. Shane McGuigan was outstanding for Derry, scoring 0-8 for Rory Gallagher’s charges.

Derry raced into a five-point lead early on, though Cavan responded superbly and the gap was down to one at the interval.

The visitors held a 1-7 to 1-6 lead at half-time and they opened up a six-point lead midway through the second half.

Cavan won the Ulster Championship in 2020 and came from behind in all four of their games and this was a similar display from Mickey Graham’s side who again reduced the deficit to a single point with less than five minutes of normal time remaining.

Derry held on superbly however to pick up their fifth victory in six games.

Fermanagh a game away from promotion following draw.

In the group’s other game, Fermanagh and Longford could not be separated after a thrilling encounter.

Longford held a 0-10 to 1-6 lead at the break with Fermanagh’s goal coming courtesy of Sean Quigley.

The game finished Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18 which was enough for Ryan McMenamin’s charges to advance to the semi-finals.

Offaly pick up third win on the trot as Munster champions face relegation play-off.

In division three south there were wins for Offaly and Limerick in Saturday’s Gaelic football matches. Offaly picked up their fourth victory in five matches after a 1-17 to 1-12 win at home to Tipperary.

John Maughan’s side held a 1-5 to 0-3 lead at the first water break, but Tipperary ended the half very well and the 2020 Munster champions had turned a five-point deficit into a one-point interval lead.

The teams were tied at the second water break though Offaly were excellent in the last quarter and claimed a five-point win.

Limerick footballers are progressing rapidly.

Limerick footballers’ recent progress has been remarkable and it was further highlighted by their 2-19 to 1-12 victory away to Wicklow.

Limerick won division four in 2020 and narrowly missed out on a place in last season’s Munster final and they comfortably accounted for Davy Burke’s Wicklow side.

Limerick held a slender two-point lead at half-time but a very good second-half display saw them claim a ten-point victory.

Limerick will play Derry in the league semi-finals while Offaly face Fermanagh. The winners of those games are promoted to division two.

In the two relegation play-offs, Cavan face Wicklow while Tipperary face Longford. Tipperary and Cavan claimed provincial titles in 2020 and it would be disastrous for either of them to drop down to division four.

Those games will take place on the weekend of June 12-13.

Saturday’s division three results.

Division three north

Cavan 2-11 Derry 1-16

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

Division three south

Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12

Wicklow 1-12 Limerick 2-19

League semi-finals.

Derry vs Limerick

Offaly vs Fermanagh

Relegation semi-finals.

Tipperary vs Longford

Cavan vs Wicklow

