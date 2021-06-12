Round-up of Saturday’s GAA action: Ulster champions relegated

Cavan drop to basement division after Wicklow defeat.

We have compiled a round-up of Saturday afternoon’s GAA action. The main shock of the day saw Ulster champions Cavan footballers lose out to Wicklow in the division three relegation play-off.

This result ensured that Mickey Graham’s side suffered a third successive demotion and Cavan have gone from division one to division four in three seasons.

Davy Burke is making incredible progress with Wicklow.

Davy Burke took over in Wicklow ahead of the 2020 season. The Garden county won promotion in his first campaign in charge while he has managed to avoid relegation this time around.

Burke won an All-Ireland u-20 championship with Kildare in 2018 along with a Kildare senior championship with Sarsfields in 2019.

His Wicklow side claimed a 3-11 to 0-18 win over Cavan to secure survival.

Cork footballers beat Westmeath in a high-scoring encounter.

Ronan McCarthy’s Cork side secured a 3-22 to 0-25 victory over Westmeath in the division two relegation play-off.

Westmeath held a two-point lead at the interval though three second-half goals were enough to see the hosts survive.

Brian Hurley scored 1-4 for the victors when introduced off the bench.

Wins for Clare, Wexford and Antrim in Saturday’s hurling action.

Clare and Kilkenny played out a thriller in Cusack Park, Ennis, as the hosts held out for a 4-20 to 1-25 win. A top class game.

Dublin’s misery against the top teams continued as Wexford defeated Mattie Kenny’s side on a score-line of 0-25 to 1-18.

Antrim hurlers’ excellent run of form continued as Darren Gleeson’s troops claimed a 2-23 to 1-22 victory over Laois.

Seamus Plunkett’s side have now lost their last eight matches between league and championship and will face Westmeath in the relegation play-off.

Round-up of Saturday’s GAA results.

Gaelic football.

Division two relegation play-off.

Cork 3-22 Westmeath 0-25.

Division three relegation play-off.

Wicklow 3-11 Cavan 0-18.

Hurling.

Division 1B.

Clare 4-20 Kilkenny 1-25.

Wexford 0-25 Dublin 1-18.

Antrim 2-23 Laois 1-22.

Division 2B.

Kildare 2-24 Derry 1-19

Derry 1-26 Roscommon 0-14.

Division 3A.

Tyrone 0-14 Sligo 1-18.

Longford 3-13 Monaghan 1-20.

