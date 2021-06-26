Ryan O’Dwyer suggests Dublin hurlers aren’t allowed express themselves

“Dublin look to have a rigid gameplan and nobody steps outside of that. I hate seeing them like this.”

Former Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer has suggested the current crop of Dublin hurlers are unable to express themselves under the system deployed by the management team.

O’Dwyer retired from inter-county hurling in 2018 and the Tipperary native feels the Dublin game plan is too structured and rigid.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the 2013 Leinster champion shared his thoughts on his former team.

Ryan O’Dwyer won a league title and Leinster championship with Dublin.

“It looks from the outside like they’re not allowed to express themselves,” O’Dwyer said.

“It looks like everything is so tightly aligned to the game plan.

“But hurling is chaos. Dublin look to have a rigid game plan and nobody steps outside of that. I hate seeing them like this.

“I hate saying things against them because I am so passionate about Dublin hurling. I’m friends with all the lads there and I have nothing against any of them.

“I did one of their league games before the lockdown last year, against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. I was doing it for Newstalk.

“And people were saying to me afterwards that they couldn’t believe how disgusted I sounded on the radio. But I was, I was absolutely disgusted.

“It was a case of, ‘I have the ball here, I have to hit it there and he has to be in that spot to get it and then he’ll hit it over there’.”

Mattie Kenny took over ahead of the 2019 season.

Dublin face Antrim on Saturday at 3 pm in the Leinster hurling championship. Kilkenny knocked Mattie Kenny’s side out of the 2020 Leinster championship before Cork beat them in the qualifiers.

Dublin have lost their last eight games against the top eight sides and the capital hurlers have been defeated in their previous two matches against Clare and Wexford respectively.

