Robbie Kiely ruled out for 2021 campaign.

Tipperary Gaelic footballers have suffered a major blow, with the news that Robbie Kiely has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Kiely is one of Tipperary’s most influential players and his absence will be a huge blow to the reigning Munster champions.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Tipperary manager David Power confirmed Kiely will miss the remainder of Tipperary’s campaign, which began with a two point loss against Limerick on Saturday evening.

Kiely has a grade three C hamstring tear and tendon damage.

“Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months. He has a grade three C hamstring tear and he’s got tendon damage done, that’s him gone so that’s really disappointing,” the Tipperary manager said.

Tipperary are at home to Wicklow this weekend and Kiely is one of a number of absentees. If the Munster champions lose at the weekend they are almost certain to be in a relegation play-off.

Tony Kelly picked up a dead leg against Wexford.

Meanwhile, the injury Clare hurling star Tony Kelly picked up does not appear to be too serious. Kelly was substituted in the 29th minute against Wexford yesterday and Clare GAA confirmed the Ballyea native picked up a dead leg. Clare are hoping to have Kelly available for selection as soon as possible.

“It’s a dead leg injury and he was walking around comfortably after the game. We hope Tony will be back in action at the earliest possible time,” a Clare GAA spokesperson said, in a statement released to Pundit Arena.

Kelly is one of the best hurlers in Ireland and won an All-Star in 2020. He was named Hurler of the Year when Clare won the All-Ireland Championship in 2013.

Brian Lohan will really want to have him available at the nearest opportunity, as Clare have lost their last three competitive encounters. His side face Laois away this weekend.

